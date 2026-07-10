Four shooters of Deepak Nandal Gang killed, three cops injured in midnight Gurugram encounter

Gurugram:

In a major operation against organised crime, four shooters linked to the Deepak Nandal gang were killed and one was seriously injured during a late-night encounter with the Haryana Police in Gurugram on Thursday. Three police personnel also sustained bullet injuries during the exchange of fire. According to police, the encounter took place in the A-Block area of Sushant Lok after Crime Branch teams surrounded five armed shooters associated with the gang. A fierce gun battle followed, with more than 20 rounds fired from both sides. In the retaliatory action by the police, four shooters were killed while one suffered serious injuries. The area has since been sealed off and police along with forensic teams are collecting evidence from the spot.

Gang members arrived to extort property dealer

Preliminary investigations suggest that the five shooters had reached the area with the intention of extorting money from a property dealer. The Crime Branch had reportedly received prior intelligence about their movement and had laid a trap in the area. As police teams moved in, the suspects allegedly opened fire in an attempt to escape which led to a prolonged exchange of gunfire.

Businessman was receiving extortion threats

According to the Crime Branch, police control room officials received information about armed criminals travelling in a suspicious Scorpio SUV. Acting on the tip-off, Crime Branch teams rushed to the Sushant Lok area.

By the time police reached the location, the accused had allegedly begun firing with sophisticated weapons at the residence of a businessman. Investigators said the businessman had been receiving repeated extortion messages from a wanted gangster believed to be operating from abroad.

Police asked accused to surrender

Officials said the Crime Branch team first warned the suspects and asked them to surrender. However, the accused allegedly responded by firing at the police and attempting to flee. In self-defence and to prevent their escape, police personnel returned fire. All five shooters sustained bullet injuries during the operation. The injured suspects were rushed to a private super-speciality hospital, where doctors declared four of them dead. The fifth accused remains under treatment and is reported to be in critical condition.

Three policemen injured during operation

The encounter also left three Gurugram Police personnel injured after they were hit by bullets during the exchange of fire. All three officers were immediately shifted to a hospital for treatment. Police said doctors are closely monitoring their condition and they are receiving necessary medical care.

Deepak Nandal gang under scanner

The Deepak Nandal gang has been under the radar of law enforcement agencies for its alleged involvement in extortion, intimidation and other criminal activities. The latest encounter is being viewed as a massive blow to the gang's operations in the region. As investigations continue, authorities are likely to intensify efforts against organised crime networks operating across Haryana and the National Capital Region.

What happens next?

With one accused surviving the encounter, investigators are expected to question him to uncover details about the gang's operations, extortion network, and possible links with handlers operating from outside India. Forensic experts have begun examining weapons, cartridges, vehicles and other evidence recovered from the scene. Police are also expected to investigate whether the gang was involved in other extortion and violent crime cases in Haryana and neighbouring states.

(Inputs from Gohit Kaushik)

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