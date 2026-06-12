5 Things you should never search on Google and why they could put you at risk

New Delhi:

Google is a popular search engine which is being used by people of all age groups (young, old, and teenagers), and it has become a major part of our lives now. You can look up anything on the Search, for instance, info, products, directions, whatever, and get answers almost instantly. But there are things which one should never look for on Google, as it could be punishable or could risk your privacy. You could be exposed to scams or malware, or put yourself and your privacy at risk.

So we bring to you five things never to look for on Google Search forever:

1. Customer care numbers of banks or popular brands

Scammers love setting up fake websites, and these often show up right in the search results. If you just type in "customer care number" for a bank, an airline, or a payment app, you could end up on the phone with a scammer instead of the real company’s support team.

It is safer to get contact details straight from the official website or the company’s verified app.

2. Free software downloads from unknown websites

Searching for terms like “free premium software download” or “cracked software” is a magnet for malware. These sketchy sites hand out files that might look legit, but they're really hiding spyware, ransomware, or just something nasty.

Stick to downloading software from official sites or trusted app stores. Anything else is playing with fire.

3. Medical symptoms for self-diagnosis

Sure, Google is handy for random questions, but self-diagnosing is something which is a big no!

This indeed is dangerous, and it is always suggested to seek a doctor and not Google. For instance, you type in "headache", and suddenly, you are convinced you have something catastrophic after reading a bunch of unreliable blogs and forums.

For anything health-related, nothing beats reaching out to a real medical pro.

4. Investment Tips: Promising Guaranteed Returns

If you search “double money fast” or “guaranteed stock market profits", then you are definitely getting yourself mugged. This is a tempting invitation to scammers and digital fraudsters. These searches often pull up fake investments, crypto scams, money-doubling policies or Ponzi schemes. This could easily drain your bank account without warning

Always check financial advice with sources that are regulated and have a solid reputation.

5. Personal information about yourself

Googling your phone number, email, or ID details just puts a spotlight on how much of your info is out there for everyone to see. If any of it pops up on weird sites, don’t interact with those pages and try to get your data removed.

Stay smart, stay safe

Online scams are getting more clever by the day, and tonnes of them start with a simple search. Fake sites, sketchy ads, phishing – all of these can slip right into search results if you’re not careful.

Always double-check web addresses, think before you click, and stick with sources you trust. Google’s powerful, but a little caution goes a long way. Taking a few moments to be careful really can save you money, privacy headaches, and a world of stress.