Moto G Max 5G launched with 200MP camera, 5200mAh battery and AMOLED display

New Delhi:

Motorola is reportedly adding a new contender to its G-series: the Moto G Max 5G. The main highlight of the device is the bold 200MP rear camera. Motorola has paired it with an 8MP ultra-wide (with a wide 120-degree field of view) and thrown in optical image stabilisation and 10x digital zoom. Flip it around, and you get a 32MP selfie shooter with enough strength to capture video calls and social posts. If you like shooting video, the phone can handle up to 2K resolution at 30 fps.

AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate

the device will come with a 6.8-inch AMOLED panel with a sharp 1,272 x 2,772 pixels. It has a super bright display with up to 5,000 nits, so using the device under the bright sunlight will not be a problem. The 120Hz refresh rate makes for smooth scrolling and gaming, and Gorilla Glass 7i gives you added peace of mind about scratches or slips.

MediaTek Processor and Android 16

Under the hood, Motorola picked the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chip. It comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage—one variant, simple. Out of the box, you get Android 16 with Hello UI. Security's covered too, with in-display fingerprint, face unlock, and an array of sensors.

200MP camera takes centre stage

The biggest highlight of the Moto G Max 5G is its dual rear camera setup. It includes a 200-megapixel primary camera with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and support for up to 10x digital zoom.

The primary sensor is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera offering a 120-degree field of view. For selfies and video calls, Motorola has included a 32-megapixel front-facing camera.

The handset can also record videos at up to 2K resolution at 30fps.

Battery and durability features

Battery life should keep up with you: 5,200mAh, with 33W fast charging over USB Type-C. Where Motorola really leans in, though, is durability. The phone has an impressive suite of ratings: IP66, IP68 and IP69 for water and dust resistance, plus MIL-STD-810H for military-level toughness. Basically, it’s built to take a few knocks.

Moto G Max 5G: Price and availability plans in India

Right now, Motorola has launched the Moto G Max 5G in Brazil for BRL 2,519.10 (about Rs 47,000) in Light Blue and Graphite. You can grab it through Motorola’s online store over there. No word yet on when (or if) it’s coming to India or other markets.