Apple Maps gets AI-powered flyover experience and local lists with iOS 27 update

New Delhi:

Apple Maps is getting a real upgrade with iOS 27 – finally, something to talk about beyond just Apple Intelligence and the latest Siri facelift. At WWDC 2026, Apple quietly showed off a bunch of new Maps features that focus on actually making trips and exploring cities more interesting and useful.

AI-powered flyover experience

The standout is the AI-powered Flyover experience. Apple’s taking those panoramic city views to a new level by combining fresh aerial imagery with smarter AI. Now, when you check out a city, you get way more detail and lifelike visuals. Think: crisp previews of the skyline before you even hop on a plane. It’s not just about spinning around landmarks anymore—you really get a sense of the place. Apple says this new system gets the colours, layouts, and small details right, so you’re not squinting at blurry rooftops.

Local lists for discovering popular

Then there’s the new Local Lists feature. It rolls out in the US first, and it’s basically your shortcut to discovering the best restaurants, parks, spots for meetings, or family outings—without endlessly scrolling through reviews. Apple pulls in these recommendations using local trends and, supposedly, does all this without poking into your personal data. So, it’s designed to make finding popular places a lot less hassle.

Smarter Navigation and Search

Apple Maps is also getting smarter with how you search and navigate. You’ll be able to toss in more natural questions like “Find me the quickest way to the nearest dog park” instead of typing a precise name. On top of that, a new Smart Stack widget helps you track down your parked car—finally—and offline maps are getting a boost, so you won’t get lost just because your signal dropped.

Part of Apple's bigger AI push

All these updates land alongside Apple’s bigger plans for iOS 27, where AI takes an even bigger role. Apple Intelligence weaves deeper into the iPhone, and the new Siri listens more carefully to everything—texts, photos, emails, and whatever’s on-screen. They’ve also bundled in a new Siri app and tightened up safety tools for kids.

On an iPhone which is supporting the latest iOS 27, the upgraded Apple Maps will show some sharper Flyover visuals and easier local picks, which is expected to be active later this year.