Meta apologises for removing PM Modi's video, chief global affairs officer calls takedown an error

New Delhi:

Meta has apologised for the brief removal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Facebook video, with the company's Chief Global Affairs Officer Joel Kaplan describing the incident as an error. Meta's apology came after Kaplan, along with his team, met Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday.

In a written statement, Kaplan said he apologised to the minister on behalf of Meta for the error that led to the restriction of Prime Minister Modi’s Facebook post. However, government sources, who did not wish to be identified, said the apology was conveyed by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. "I apologised to the minister on behalf of Meta for the error restricting PM Modi's post," Joel Kaplan, Chief Global Affairs Officer at Meta, said.

Kaplan was summoned by the Indian government to explain the temporary removal of PM Modi's July 23 Facebook video. In the post, Modi had addressed students and assured strict action against those involved in examination paper leaks.

Mark Zuckerberg apologises for deepfake content

After the meeting, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg apologised for the spread of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM), deepfake content and errors in operating the platform, sources said on Wednesday (August 5).

Government sources said it was made clear to the Meta team that they are not covered by the 'intermediary' definition. The social media platform selects who receives the content, and Safe harbour under the IT Act is not applicable, according to sources.

The Meta team admitted that a 'lot of money' was paid for boosting a certain type of content. "They apologised and regretted the mistake," the sources added.

Meta admitted that a lot of illegal content was promoted, and paid promotions were carried out for specific audiences, government sources said. "Paid promotion was carried out for a specific audience," it said.

Parliament panel warning to Meta

The apology also came hours after the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology demanded an apology from Zuckerberg over the removal of the Prime Minister's video from the social media platform.

​Meta has also come under regulatory scrutiny over paid advertisements containing Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) on Instagram. Last month, the government issued a notice to the company over the issue.

The latest row stems from the temporary restriction of Prime Minister Modi's July 23 Facebook post, in which he addressed young people and reiterated the government's commitment to cracking down on paper leaks. Meta attributed the incident to an AI-driven technical error, apologised and restored the post, but MeitY termed the explanation "inadequate" and said the company must strengthen its automated systems.

Following the incident, Meta informed the government that posts from the prime minister and other prominent verified accounts would be subject to additional oversight, with multiple levels of review by senior company officials before moderation decisions are taken.

(With ANI, PTI inputs)

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