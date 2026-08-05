Shreya Kalra beats Shivangi Joshi to win Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa; takes home Rs 1 crore

New Delhi:

After weeks of intense tasks, shocking eliminations and emotional moments, Netflix's Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa has reached its final stage. The winner has been crowned as the reality show wraps up its debut season on Netflix. The grand finale streamed on Netflix from 8 pm.

Shreya Kalra wins Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa

Hosts Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh announced the winner of Lock Upp Season 2 - Shreya Kalra

The finale was packed with drama and entertainment. Before the winner was announced, the finalists came face to face with a celebrity and media jury. Prince Narula, Shiv Thakare, Awez Darbar and several journalists questioned the contestants, with their votes which played a role in the final result.

The episode also featured special performances by the finalists. Several eliminated contestants returned for the finale, making it a celebratory end to the season.

How was Shreya Kalra's journey inside Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa?

Shreya Kalra's journey inside Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa was anything but ordinary. From day one, she made it clear that she wasn't afraid to ask difficult questions or speak her mind. Whether it was confronting Ram Kapoor over the allegations he entered the show with or standing up to an entire group, Shreya refused to change her opinions just to fit in.

She walked into the show carrying the label of "Badtameez", but over the weeks, viewers saw a different side of her. She stood by what she believed in, even when it meant standing alone. During her clashes with Akanksha Chaudhary and Sufi, she chose not to back down, while staying true to her own values.

Loyalty also became a defining part of her game. She was willing to put others before herself, whether it was offering to save Madhuri during a crackdown task or stepping in to protect Ram Kapoor's place in the competition on multiple occasions. At the same time, she expected the same honesty and loyalty in return, which often led to disagreements with her own friends inside the house.

Throughout the season, Shreya remained one of the most vocal contestants. She divided opinions, won supporters and critics alike, but never went unnoticed. By the end of the competition, she had established herself as one of the strongest and most memorable players of the season.

Who were the five finalists of Lock Upp?

Five contestants were in the race for the trophy and the Rs 1 crore cash prize. Shivangi Joshi, Ram Kapoor, Shreya Kalra, Shilpa Shinde and Yogesh Rawat made it to the finale after surviving every twist the competition threw at them. Each finalist has had a very different journey inside the Lock Upp, making the final showdown difficult to predict.

Shivangi Joshi and Shreya Kalra had emerged as the strongest contenders on social media.

Also read:

Harshad Chopda breaks silence after Lock Upp 2 eviction; talks about his journey and Shivangi Joshi