BSP's only MLA Umashankar Singh passes away, UP Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana expresses grief

Lucknow:

Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana on Wednesday expressed sorrow over the passing of Umashankar Singh, MLA representing the Rasra constituency in Ballia district and a senior leader of the Bahujan Samaj Party. In his condolence message, Mahana stated that the demise of Umashankar Singh is an irreparable loss to the politics of Uttar Pradesh. Throughout his long public life, he accorded the highest priority to public service and worked with unwavering dedication for the development of his constituency and the welfare of the people. His simplicity, approachable nature, and commitment to public causes will ensure he is always remembered, he said.

The Assembly Speaker noted that even while battling a serious illness like cancer, Umashankar Singh displayed indomitable courage and strong willpower. His passing is deeply distressing not only for his family and supporters but also for the entire Legislative Assembly family. Praying to the Almighty for peace to the departed soul. Mahana prayed for the bereaved family, supporters, and well-wishers to find the strength to bear this unbearable grief.

CM Yogi expresses grief over death of Uma Shankar Singh

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolence and said the passing away of Uma Shankar Singh from the Rasda Assembly Constituency of Ballia district is extremely heartbreaking. “Humble tribute. I pray to Lord Shri Ram that the departed soul be granted a place at His divine feet, and that the bereaved family members be bestowed with the strength to bear this immense sorrow,” he said.

Mayawati calls Uma Shankar Singh ‘dedicated and honest’

BSP chief Mayawati expressed condolence and said the news of the passing away of Uma Shankar Singh, the dedicated, honest, and completely loyal popular MLA from Rasra seat in Ballia, during treatment due to a prolonged illness, is extremely heartbreaking.

“My deepest condolences to his family and all his well-wishers. No amount of praise can do justice to his devotion to the party. His entire family is like the BSP family, and all members of his family treat me with the full respect and honor as they would an elder sister. During my continuous contact with his son, it was from him that I received the news of his passing this evening. In this hour of grief, I and the entire party stand with him and his family, and they must not lose courage in any way but rather move forward while facing this situation. May nature grant strength to all of them to bear this sorrow,” she said.

Akhilesh Yadav expresses condolence

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav also expressed condolence over the demise of Umashankar Singh and said the demise of Umashankar Singh, the BSP MLA from Rasda Assembly Constituency in Ballia, is extremely heartbreaking! “May God grant peace to his soul. Deep condolences to the bereaved family members. Heartfelt tribute,” he said.

Know all about Umashankar Singh

Umashankar Singh was born on 2 January 1971 in Khanwar, a village of Rasra, Ballia. Belonging to a farmer family, he completed his basic education in government schools and later joined Satish Chand College, Ballia. Later, he began his career as a student leader and contested the student union election in SC college in 1991 and won the election by the highest margin ever.

He contested the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election in 2017 as a Bahujan Samaj Party candidate and defeated his close contestant Ram Iqbal Singh from Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 33,887 votes. Notably, he won the 2012 Assembly election against Sangram Singh Yadav by a large margin. In February 2016, he also organised the group marriages of 351 Hindus and Muslims. It should be noted that since 1 January 2017, Umashankar Singh created 40 free wi-fi hotspots for the public to use in Rasra, Ballia constituency.

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