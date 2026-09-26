'I have received such calls before': Acharya Pramod Krishnam on recent threats to his life

Sambhal:

Acharya Pramod Krishnam, the head priest of Shri Kalki Dham in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, has received a death threat. The threat was made via two audio calls from a person named Kulbir Singh Sidhu. The suspect is linked to the terrorist organisation Babbar Khalsa International, which has connections to several states, including Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Addressing a press conference on the matter, Acharya Pramod Krishnam stated, "I will not be taking any action; I am simply doing my job. This is a sensitive matter, so I am sharing it with you all."

Sikhs and Hindus are children of same mother: Acharya Krishnam

Acharya Pramod Krishnam said, "My entire life is dedicated to the construction of Shri Kalki Dham. I am doing my work, but it was my duty to share this with the nation because this is a very dangerous topic. I am sharing this with all the millions of Hindu and Sikh brothers across the country. I am saying that Sikhs and Hindus are children of the same mother. I am saying that Sikhs are the crown jewels of Hindus. I am saying that Guru Gobind Singh Ji Maharaj is revered by us."

‘If I am martyred, govt should take over Trust’

Acharya Pramod Krishnam, the head priest of Kalki Dham said, "At Shri Kalki Dham, we worship Guru Govind Singh Ji Maharaj in the same way we worship Lord Kalki. Therefore, I want to make it clear that if I am martyred, I request the Government of India to take over the Kalki Dham Trust and construct Shri Kalki Dham. Our resolve is that, along with Lord Kalki, Lord Mahavir, Lord Buddha, and Guru Govind Singh Ji Maharaj should also be given a place with full respect at Shri Kalki Dham. This is both my wish and my expectation."

Police and Home Ministry informed about the threat

Acharya Pramod Krishnam further said, "For the past few days, I've been receiving calls from some numbers, from international numbers to untraceable numbers, which I wouldn't take. When I receive threatening calls from some numbers, I don't entertain them because these calls and talking to them cause unnecessary stress. I received an audio message 2-3 days ago. The audio recording was in Punjabi, and I've shared the number and audio of the person who sent the audio message with the UP police. I've also sent an email to the Home Ministry. I've also sent it to the Punjab police because he gave his name as Kulbir Singh Sidhu."

‘I was given a bomb threat’

The head priest of Kalki Dham further added that the person who threatened to bomb him through an audio message also said that they would blow everyone up with a rocket launcher. He believes that some anti-national forces want to turn this country into Khalistan. Such people want to separate Hindus and Sikhs. However, he believes, and there is historical evidence, that Sikhs and Hindus are children of the same mother.

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