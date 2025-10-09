Mayawati declares BSP will go solo in UP assembly polls 2027, debunks reports of Azam Khan's joining Kanshi Ram death anniversary: BSP chief Mayawati clarified that her party will not be part of any alliance in the 2027 UP assembly elections while hailing the BJP government for withholding funds meant for marginalised communities.

Lucknow:

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) will contest alone and will not form any alliances in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections in 2027, party chief Mayawati clarified on Thursday. Addressing a garhering on the death anniversary of BSP ideologue Kanshi Ram in Lucknow, Mayawati said contesting the elections in alliances in the state or other parts of the country has not yielded any benefits for the party.

"Our votes get transferred, but the other party does not transfer votes to us, which reduces our vote share. Even when alliances form the government, they do not last long," she said.

Recalling past elections, the BSP chief noted that when the party contested assembly polls in alliance with the Congress and the Samajwadi Party in the past, the party managed to win only 67 seats. "On our own, we were able to form a majority government in 2007," the leader said.

On Azam Khan joining BSP rumours

On the subject of rumours about Azam Khan, BSP chief Mayawati, without mentioning his name directly, said that false reports had started circulating last month claiming that leaders from other parties were joining the BSP and that they had met her in Delhi and Lucknow. She clarified, “I have not met anyone. I do not meet anyone in secret.”

Mayawati lauds BJP government in UP

The BSP chief also hailed the Yogi Adityanath government in the state for using funds for welfare of the Dalits.

"We are thankful to the current government because, unlike the Samajwadi Party administration, the funds collected from visitors to this site have not been withheld by the present BJP government," she said.

She added that when her party was in power and the memorial was built, they had decided that tickets for visitors would generate revenue specifically to maintain the parks and other memorial sites in Lucknow, and that the money would not be diverted for other purposes.

Also read: Ashok Siddharth, Akash Anand's father-in-law, reinstated into BSP, says Mayawati