Mayawati expels former Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Siddarth, Randhir Singh Beniwal from BSP over indiscipline

Lucknow:

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on Sunday expelled former Rajya Sabha member Ashok Siddarth and party coordinator Randhir Singh Beniwal from the party for repeated "indiscipline" and "violation" of organisational directives ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, scheduled to be held next year.

Here's why Mayawati expels Ashok Siddarth

In a post on X, Mayawati said Siddarth, the father-in-law of her nephew Akash Anand, had previously been expelled from the party for "indiscipline" during the Maharashtra Assembly elections, particularly over issues related to coordination with the party's state unit in ticket distribution.

She said Siddarth was later reinstated after assuring the party leadership that such lapses would not be repeated. According to Mayawati, he was subsequently assigned organisational responsibilities only in states outside Uttar Pradesh to help strengthen the party's presence.

However, she alleged that complaints of indiscipline and violations of party directives continued to surface from Karnataka, Odisha, and West Bengal, despite repeated warnings.

She said Siddarth had been relieved of all party responsibilities on Saturday, but reports about his possible return to Uttar Pradesh were being spread deliberately to create confusion within the organisation and disrupt the BSP's campaign for the next Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

"But after this, the reports of his return to UP are a deliberate conspiracy to create confusion within the party and affect the intensive campaign for the upcoming UP Assembly general elections. Therefore, in the interest of the party and the movement, Ashok Siddharth has been expelled from the party with immediate effect today, and he will not be taken back into the party under any circumstances in the future," Mayawati said in the post.

Randhir Singh Beniwal expelled over indiscipline

The BSP chief also announced the expulsion of party coordinator Beniwal on grounds of indiscipline and violation of party directives.

She said that Beniwal had been entrusted with organisational responsibilities in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. "Reports of indiscipline and violation of party directives against him have also been coming in continuously, and now, in the interest of the party and the movement, Randhir Singh Beniwal has also been expelled from the party with immediate effect today," Mayawati said.

Mayawati further said Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Gautam, who was given fresh organisational responsibilities in the party's national-level reshuffle, would continue as the in-charge of Punjab, along with other states, until the next Punjab Assembly elections and the subsequent Lok Sabha polls.

She also said it was the BSP leadership's policy that senior office-bearers and coordinators from UP currently handling responsibilities in other states would not be assigned any organisational role in the state.

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