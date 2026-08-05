Urban Company launches Native M3 Pro water purifier with 3-year warranty, bo service needed

New Delhi:

Urban Company, one of the popular online service providers and now a seller of their own Native brand has rolled out two new water purifiers in the Indian market. They have introduced the Native M3 and Native M3 Pro- adding to their lineup of smarthome gadgets. These are not just the standard purifiers; rather, they are building the new line of water purifiers to make life easier, with sturdy filters that last, app-based monitoring, and a solid 3-year warranty that covers just about anything you can throw at it.

Price and availability

Both the Native M3 and M3 Pro are up for grabs all over India, available through the Urban Company app and their official site. Prices start at Rs. 22,000.

3-Years of purification without routine servicing

The Native M3 Pro comes with a filtration system that’s built to last 3 years without you having to mess with routine servicing or replacing filters. That cuts maintenance costs way down, especially compared to regular RO purifiers. Over 9 years, Urban Company said that you can save more than Rs. 26,000, which is pretty significant for most households.

Smart features and premium design

On the tech side, the company did not hold back. Users will get filtration that does not need service for 3 years, 100 per cent RO purification (so heavy metals and chemicals do not stand a chance), and a food-grade stainless-steel tank.

There is also smart app integration – now you can keep an eye on water quality, filter condition, and how the purifier’s doing, right from your phone. Advanced mineralisation and pH balancing mean your water actually tastes better and is healthier. Plus, there’s a dot-matrix display for real-time updates.

Urban Company focuses on better ownership experience

Varun Khaitan, Urban Company’s Co-Founder and COO, made it clear that they are tired of the usual headaches people go through with water purifiers- with endless servicing, filter expenses, and high maintenance.

The Native M3 Pro is their answer, as it claims to be a reliable, well-designed purifier that’s easy to use and supported by proper after-sales service.

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