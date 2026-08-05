China blacklists six US firms, tightens drone exports in retaliation to fresh American tariffs

Beijing:

China has announced a fresh round of retaliatory measures against the United States, escalating tensions between the world's two largest economies. In response to the latest US trade sanctions, Beijing has imposed sanctions on six American companies, tightened export controls on drones and launched a series of additional trade-related actions targeting Washington. The measures were unveiled on Wednesday after the United States introduced another round of tariffs on China and more than 50 other countries as part of President Donald Trump's broader trade strategy. The US administration has argued that the tariffs are aimed at correcting trade imbalances that it considers "unfair" to Washington.

China accuses US of harming its legitimate interests

Reacting strongly to the latest US actions, China's Ministry of Commerce accused Washington of violating Beijing's legitimate economic interests. A spokesperson for the ministry said the US measures "seriously harm China's legitimate rights and interests." "China can only take necessary countermeasures in response, including strengthening export controls on drones and their key components and technology to the US," the spokesperson added.

Six US companies placed on China's sanctions list

As part of the retaliatory package, China has sanctioned six American companies, including biotechnology firm Applied DNA Sciences and geoscience research company Stratum Reservoir. According to the Chinese Commerce Ministry, Chinese individuals and organisations will now be prohibited from "engaging in relevant transactions, cooperation, or other activities" with these firms. The ministry alleged that the companies had "assisted and supported illegal US sanctions related to Xinjiang" and said "the nature of their actions is egregious."

Beijing expands enforcement measures

China also announced several additional regulatory actions aimed at increasing pressure on US-linked businesses. The Commerce Ministry said it has suspended factory follow-up inspections conducted by domestic certification bodies, blacklisted American compliance testing companies and initiated national security investigations into imports of office copiers and printers.

Xinjiang remains at the centre of the dispute

The latest US restrictions were imposed over concerns related to forced labour in China's Xinjiang region. The United Nations has previously raised concerns that the treatment of the predominantly Muslim Uyghur community in Xinjiang could amount to crimes against humanity. China has consistently rejected those allegations, maintaining that its policies in the region are lawful and aimed at combating extremism and improving economic development.

Senior trade officials hold talks amid rising tensions

Despite the latest escalation, communication channels between both countries remain open. According to China's state-run Xinhua news agency, senior Chinese trade envoy He Lifeng spoke with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer over the phone and conveyed Beijing's "serious concern" regarding the new American trade restrictions. The conversation comes at a time when both countries continue to exchange economic measures while attempting to prevent broader diplomatic fallout.

Fresh dispute follows earlier technology restrictions

The latest confrontation follows another recent disagreement after Washington prohibited imports of humanoid and quadruped robots manufactured outside the US. China had earlier accused the US of attempting to "suppress" Chinese enterprises through restrictive trade policies targeting advanced technology sectors.

How the latest tariffs fit into the broader trade battle

The new US tariffs come after the US Supreme Court struck down reciprocal tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. Following that judgment, the Trump administration introduced temporary tariffs of 10 per cent, valid for up to 150 days. Those temporary duties expired last month, paving the way for the latest round of trade measures.

Although relations had shown signs of stabilising after a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in October last year, tensions have resurfaced ahead of Xi's scheduled visit to the US on September 24.

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