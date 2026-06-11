OnePlus Turbo 6X Pro launched with 8000mAh battery, 1.5K AMOLED display and Dimensity 7400 Super

New Delhi:

OnePlus just dropped its new Turbo 6X series in China, adding two phones: the Turbo 6X and Turbo 6X Pro. These are loaded with MediaTek’s fresh Dimensity Super chipsets, fast 144Hz displays, big batteries and run on Android 16.

The Turbo 6X aims at users who care about battery life and price. It comes with a big battery and an affordable tag. If you want the bells and whistles, the Turbo 6X Pro goes all out with a bright Samsung AMOLED screen, stronger cameras, and better durability.

OnePlus Turbo 6X and Turbo 6X Pro: Price

Let’s talk numbers: The Turbo 6X starts at CNY 1,899 (about Rs. 26,800) for the 8GB + 128GB variant, CNY 1,999 (around Rs. 28,100) for 8GB + 256GB, and CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 32,300) if you want 12GB RAM. Over on the Pro side, you’re paying CNY 1,999 for 8GB + 128GB, CNY 2,099 (about Rs. 29,500) for 8GB + 256GB, and CNY 2,399 (around Rs. 33,700) for 12GB + 256GB. Pre-orders are open now in China, and sales kick off on June 15.

Display

The display is a big deal here. The Turbo 6X has a 6.72-inch Full-HD+ LCD that refreshes at 144Hz and peaks at 1,000 nits brightness. The Pro pushes things further with a 6.78-inch Samsung AMOLED panel, sharper 1.5K resolution, the same fast refresh rate, and a wild 6,500 nits of brightness. If you spend your days outdoors, you’re going to notice.

Performance

Performance matches the visuals. The Turbo 6X runs on a Dimensity 7360 Super chipset, while the Pro packs the beefier Dimensity 7400 Super. Both give you up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, so multitasking or gaming won’t slow you down.

Cameras and AI Features

Cameras get an upgrade on the Pro. The Turbo 6X carries a 50MP main sensor, a basic 2MP secondary camera, and an 8MP selfie shooter. The Turbo 6X Pro, though, brings in a 50MP main cam with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide, and a sharper 16MP selfie camera for all your social posting. OnePlus also loaded the Pro with AI features—instant translation, AI-powered writing, voice notes, and special tools for gamers.

Massive batteries and durability

Now, let’s talk about those batteries. The Turbo 6X holds a massive 7,000mAh cell with 45W fast charging. But the Turbo 6X Pro is even crazier: 8,000mAh battery, juiced up by 80W charging. You could probably get through a weekend with no worries. Plus, the phones are tough. The Turbo 6X scores an IP64 rating for dust and splashes, while the Pro doesn’t mess around: IP66, IP68, IP69, and even IP69K for full-on dust and water resistance.

So, if you are after a phone that lasts all day, takes sharp photos, and looks premium without breaking the bank, the OnePlus Turbo 6X series makes things interesting this year.