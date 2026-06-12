iPhone 18 Pro Max: Expected launch Date, A20 Pro chip, AI-powered Siri and camera upgrades

New Delhi:

Apple has not yet officially pulled back the curtain on the iPhone 18 Pro Max, but several speculations and rumours have piled up; the mill is already turning fast. Leaks and analysts are hinting that this model might bring the biggest changes we’ve seen in years. People expect Apple to launch the iPhone 18 Pro Max in September 2026, possibly alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and, for the first time, a foldable iPhone.

Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max: Everything we know so far about

Industry sources suggest Apple might push the regular iPhone 18 to spring 2027, which means we’ll probably see the Pro models take centre stage at the fall launch.

Launch timeline and pricing

The usual bet is on Apple sticking with its September launch, announcing the iPhone 18 Pro Max at its big event. Pre-orders should go live almost right after, and you’ll likely see it in stores a week later.

Most analysts think the price range will stay in familiar territory. In India, the 256GB base model is tipped to start near Rs 149,900, although we would not know the final numbers until Apple makes it official.

Next-gen chip and redesigned display

The iPhone 18 Pro Max should debut Apple’s new A20 Pro chip, reportedly using TSMC’s cutting-edge 2nm process. Expect a faster, more power-efficient phone that leaves previous models behind.

It sounds like Apple will stick with a 6.9-inch LTPO OLED screen with ProMotion 120Hz, but there are whispers about a smaller Dynamic Island. Apple is apparently working on moving Face ID sensors under the display, which could free up more screen space.

The frame will probably stay titanium; that premium heft isn’t going anywhere. But you might see new colours, including a Dark Cherry finish that’s already got fans talking.

Camera upgrades

The iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to pack three 48-megapixel rear cameras: wide, ultra-wide, and periscope telephoto. This year, the biggest step forward might be a variable aperture on the main lens. The camera could adjust itself based on the light, which should mean sharper photos in both the blazing sun and low light.

There are talks for better zoom on the telephoto camera too, plus a big bump to 24 megapixels for the selfie camera.

Bigger battery, smarter Siri

Battery life is on course to improve, with leaks pointing to a 5,100–5,200mAh battery. That means a bit more juice for your day.

Out of the box, the iPhone 18 Pro Max will run iOS 27. Expect fresh AI tricks from Apple Intelligence, with Siri rumoured to get a lot smarter—think snappier answers, richer conversations, and a deeper understanding of what you are asking.

What’s coming

If all these leaks pan out, the iPhone 18 Pro Max aims for solid, meaningful upgrades instead of a total overhaul. Smarter AI, sharper cameras, more battery, and a next-level chip should put it at the top of Apple’s lineup.

Just remember, these details are not official until Apple says so, and things can change before the September 2026 launch.