Omar Abdullah announces Rs 10 lakh each for kin of 2 migrant workers killed in Kulgam terror attack

Kulgam:

The Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah strongly condemned the killing of two labourers in Kulgam district in a terror attack. In a post on X, the JK CM described the act as "dastardly" and "senseless" and announced ex-gratia relief of Rs 10 lakh from the chief minister's relief fund for the next of kin of the deceased. "The Chief Minister conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and reaffirmed that the Government stands firmly with them during this difficult time," read the X post.

On Friday, one non-local worker was killed and another got injured after terrorists fired upon them in the Kellam area of Kulgam district in Jammu and Kashmir. The injured second worker succumbed to his Injuries at SKIMS hospital today. Both the workers were in their twenties and hailed from Chhattisgarh.

Top reactions

Condemning the attack, Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary told ANI, "It is deeply saddening. Similar incidents happened earlier in Pahalgam and Anantnag, and now two migrant labourers who had come to earn a living have been killed... We have reached a point where we are tired of repeatedly condemning such attacks. Article 370 was revoked, and the state was downgraded to a Union Territory on the promise that terrorism would end. Six years later, if killings are still taking place..."

The LG Manoj Sinha also condemned the terrorist attack, saying, "I spoke with the DGP, Shri Nalin Prabhat and top security officials following the brutal terrorist attack in Kulgam in which a labourer from Chhattisgarh was killed. I strongly condemn this cowardly act. I have directed our security forces to step up their operations and eliminate the terrorists.

J&K Police and Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched an operation to bring the perpetrators to justice. Another injured labourer from Chhattisgarh has been rushed to the hospital for urgent medical care. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family and I am praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. J&K administration and the entire nation stand with the families."

Who is behind the attack?

The Resistance Front (TRF)—an organisation considered a proxy and offshoot of the Pakistan-backed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)—has claimed responsibility for the attack. According to messages circulating on social media, the group has warned of further attacks against outsiders and Jammu & Kashmir Police personnel. Reports indicate that this is the same group that targeted police personnel in Anantnag on July 22.

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Second worker, who was injured in Kulgam terror attack, dies in hospital; search operation underway