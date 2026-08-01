PM Modi to inaugurate new airport in AP today, check latest features of Bhogapuram Greenfield Airport

Amaravati:

PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate a new airport in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday, August 1. The Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport at Bhogapuram in Vizianagaram was constructed at a cost of Rs 4,727 crore and completed in a record 31 months. This international airport is designed to handle 6 million passengers annually in the first phase, with a master plan to increase its capacity to 40 million passengers per year in the future. CM N Chandrababu Naidu earlier noted that the airport would mark a significant milestone in the development of North Andhra region and usher in a new era for the state's aviation sector.

Full schedule of the airport inauguration

PM Modi will inaugurate the airport terminal building around 11 am and subsequently inspect the facility along with Governor S Abdul Nazeer and Chief N Chandrababu Naidu. He will then proceed to a public meeting venue in an open-top vehicle, where more than 13,500 tribal women and students will greet him with a grand Dhimsa dance performance. PM Modi will address the public meeting from 11:30 am to 12:55 pm and is scheduled to depart for Delhi at 1:10 pm.

Check passenger capacity

Initially, the Bhogapuram International Airport will handle 6 million passengers per year. Later, the capacity can be expanded to more than 40 million passengers annually in future phases. It should be noted that the airport is being developed in three phases.

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The airport will feature a 3,800-metre Code 4E runway and will also have an integrated passenger terminal, cargo facilities, and modern airside infrastructure capable of handling both domestic and international flights.

The chief minister earlier described the airport as a matter of pride for North Andhra and the Telugu people. The airport will transform north Andhra's economic landscape, observing that it would create new opportunities and significantly improve the socio-economic conditions of the region, he said.

The airport will also promote egional attractions, including the globally renowned Araku Coffee and other tourism destinations. The Chief Minister instructed officials to launch a wide-ranging public awareness campaign under the theme "Wings to the Dreams of North Andhra," ensuring that the airport becomes a topic of discussion in every household.

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