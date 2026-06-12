Honor X7e Plus 5G appears on TDRA and SGS databases, UAE and Europe launch expected soon

New Delhi:

Honor looks set to expand its X-series lineup with a new device. The Honor X7e Plus 5G has popped up on several certification sites, which usually means the launch is not far off; rather, this time, we are likely talking global markets.

Based on what’s out there, Honor plans to roll out the X7e Plus 5G in markets such as the UAE, Europe, and Saudi Arabia. That would make it another affordable 5G option for buyers outside China.

Honor X7e Plus 5G appears on TDRA database

Now, about the paperwork. Recent reports show the Honor X7e Plus 5G on the UAE’s Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) database. This certification was filed June 11, and it confirms the device’s name and model number (MRK-NX1). Most importantly, it locks in 5G support—a real step up from the current Honor X7e, which tops out at 4G.

These certifications never give away the whole story, though. We still don’t have details about the hardware, but this kind of listing usually means the launch window is getting close.

SGS certification hints at wider global rollout

The phone also showed up on the SGS certification platform on May 8. This listing is mostly about safety and power requirements, nothing too flashy, but it is noteworthy that the phone can be powered either by an internal lithium battery or an external adapter. The documents also mention safe operation up to 2,000 meters above sea level.

What really stands out is that the certification paperwork points to launches in the European Union and Saudi Arabia. So, Honor is not just sticking to its home turf.

Specifications remain under wraps

Honor has not yet revealed anything about the processor, screen, camera, battery, or software. Everyone’s waiting for either more leaks or official info as the device shows up in more certifications.

For context, the current Honor X7e runs on a MediaTek Helio G81 Ultra chip, sports a 6.61-inch HD+ LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, and has a 50-megapixel rear camera. It’s got a 5MP selfie camera and a big 7,500mAh battery with 45W fast charging.

What the existing Honor X7e offers

If Honor sets the X7e Plus 5G above the standard version, people should expect better performance, stronger connectivity, and maybe a few hardware surprises.

With global certifications nearly wrapped up, we’re probably only weeks away from an official announcement. Stay tuned.