Adjacent building in Satya Niketan will be demolished in phases, several structures in vicinity sealed

New Delhi:

Several buildings in the vicinity have been sealed after notices were served by the MCD and the adjacent building will be demolished in phases. The development comes after seven people were killed in building collapse in Delhi’s Satya Niketan areas on Sunday. The building currently stands supported by guard rails. To support it, there are a total of 18-20 guard rails in the front, back and middle. Surprisingly, the building has no pillars or beams. The structure of the building is very weak, which is why it has been issued a notice. The building adjacent to the building that collapsed will now be demolished phase wise.

MCD orders inspection of buildings across zones

Earlier, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) directed its executive engineers (building) across all zones to inspect structures under their jurisdiction and submit comprehensive reports by September 10, following the deadly building collapse in south Delhi's Satya Niketan killing seven people.

Officials further stated that the information collected during the inspections would be incorporated into an affidavit to be filed before the Delhi High Court within 10 days. The inspections and submission of reports will be personally monitored and supervised by the additional commissioners concerned in each zone, according to the order, they added.

In a separate administrative arrangement after the collapse incient, IAS officer Shashvat Saurabh was given the additional charge of managing MCD's South Zone after Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Kumar was suspended on Monday.

MCD suspends officials after building collapses in Satya Niketan

The MCD suspended Kumar and four engineering officials pending disciplinary proceedings after a building collapsed in Satya Niketan on Sunday, killing seven people and injuring at least six.

In the meantime, the owner of the building in Satya Niketan that collapsed, claiming lives of seven people, has been apprehended from Rajasthan's Bhiwadi area on Monday, the Delhi Police said.

The development comes after a massive search operation involving 10 teams was launched to trace him. An officer said, "Hariram Gupta has been apprehended from Bhiwadi. Further examination is ongoing in connection with the case."

Owner of PG apprehended from Rajasthan's Bhiwadi area

Police said soon after the building collapsed on Sunday, Gupta received a call from a person he knew, informing him about the incident. Gupta was in Gurugram at the time of the collapse. He then immediately switched off his mobile phone and went into hiding, leaving the city, the source said.

After procuring the owner's details, police teams tried to contact him, but he remained unreachable. Following this, a look out circular (LOC) was issued to trace his whereabouts and prevent him from leaving the country. The police also shared the accused's details with several adjoining states and airports as part of efforts to locate him and ensure that he did not leave the country, a senior police officer said.

The Delhi Police formed 10 teams to trace Gupta. The teams included personnel from the southwest district, Special Staff and other units of the Delhi Police and launched a massive search operation to locate him.

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Satya Niketan building collapse: PG owner Hariram Gupta, wife remanded to 14-day judicial custody