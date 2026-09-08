19-year-old DU student dies in Satya Niketan PG collapse, family to donate corneas for another patient's sight

New Delhi:

A heartbreaking yet deeply moving decision has emerged from the Satya Niketan building collapse in Delhi, where seven people lost their lives. The family of 19-year-old Arpit Jaj, one of the victims, has decided to donate his corneas so that someone else may one day see the world through his eyes. Arpit's family is devastated by his sudden death, but amid their grief, they have chosen to give another person the chance to see. Through the cornea donation, they hope that Arpit's death can bring the gift of sight to someone in need. Arpit, who was from Dewas in Madhya Pradesh, was pursuing his BCom second year in a college at Delhi University. He had travelled to Madhya Pradesh to spend Raksha Bandhan with his family and returned to Delhi on Sunday morning.

His mother had reportedly asked him not to return to Delhi immediately and had urged him to stay back. Little did the family know that those would be among their final moments with Arpit. The 19-year-old was later among those killed when the building in Delhi's Satya Niketan collapsed.

Mother fainted after seeing son's body

The tragedy has left Arpit's family shattered as when his mother saw his body, she reportedly fainted and was subsequently admitted to AIIMS for treatment. The family is struggling to come to terms with the loss of a young son who had his entire life ahead of him. At just 19, Arpit was at an age when young people begin building dreams for their future. His sudden death has left his loved ones devastated. However, amid this immense grief, the family made the decision to donate his corneas in order to ensure that Arpit may continue to bring light into someone else's life even after his death.

What happened in the Satya Niketan building collapse?

The building involved in the tragedy was known as Hostel Days. It housed paying guest accommodation where students from Delhi University were staying. At the time of the collapse, repair work was reportedly underway in the basement of the building. The incident resulted in the deaths of seven people.

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