54-year-old Manipuri musician beaten to death in Delhi for objecting drinking outside flat; 8 held

New Delhi:

A 54-year-old Manipuri musician was beaten to death by a group of delivery workers and dhaba staff when he objected to their shouting and drinking alcohol outside his flat in Kilokari village in the early hours of Monday. The victim was identified as C Vikram Singh, a Manipur native who has been residing in Kilokari village for several years.

The Sunlight Colony police have detained eight persons including a minor for their alleged involvement in the incident. The accused are - Bharat Kumar (19 years), Pramod (26 years), Ramzan Khan (22 years), Deepanshu (21 years), Mohan Vishwakarma (32 years), Vijay (36 years), Mannu (26 years) and a 15-year-old. They worked as a delivery agent in nearby Dhaba - Saini Dhaba, New Choudhary Dhaba, Annapurna Dhaba, Diamond Pizza kiosk.

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM.COM/NESSDU_OFFICIAL)NESSDU condemned the act and described it as a "senseless act of violence"

A preliminary enquiry revealed that Singh who belonged to the Meitei community objected to nuisance created by men outside his house. During altercation, the youths attacked Singh and rained blows and punches on him, police said. Singh's son Yaiphaba rushed him to Holy Family Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries, they said.

The North East Students Society, Delhi University (NESSDU) condoled Singh's death and described him as a "respected Manipuri musician".

"According to reports, Singh went downstairs from his residence in Kilokri, New Delhi, after a group of six men were allegedly drinking and creating a disturbance outside his apartment.

When he requested them to lower the noise, he was reportedly attacked by the group and sustained severe injuries, to which he later succumbed," the students' body said.

NESSDU condemned the act and described it as a "senseless act of violence" and urged authorities to ensure a "swift, fair, and thorough investigation" and hold those responsible accountable.

Similar incidents: Young man beaten to death with sticks in Delhi's Mayur Vihar Phase 3

A young man was allegedly beaten to death with sticks in East Delhi's Mayur Vihar Phase 3 area early Sunday morning, police said. The incident took place in the jurisdiction of New Ashok Nagar police station at around 5 am. The incident has raised concerns in the area, with a police team reaching the spot and beginning an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death. According to the initial information, the victim was attacked with lathis and sticks in Mayur Vihar Phase 3. The assault reportedly took place at around 5 am, after which the young man died. The exact circumstances that led to the attack are not yet clear. Police are investigating the sequence of events and trying to establish what happened before the assault.

60-year-old man stabbed to death in Delhi's Rohini

A shocking murder conspiracy has come to light from Delhi's Rohini where a 24-year-old woman conspired with two of her male associates to kill her 60-year-old maternal uncle. Delhi Police has arrested all three accused within hours of the incident. The incident occurred at Rohini Sector-3 where the victim identified as Rakesh Khanna lived with his wife. According to police, Khanna was alone at home when the incident occurred, his wife had gone to the market. On returning, the wife found his husband in an unconscious state, cash and jewellery were missing.

-With PTI Inputs.

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