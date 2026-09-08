BRS MLC Tata Madhusudan arrested over derogatory remarks against Telangana Speaker

Hyderabad:

Hyderabad Police on Tuesday (September 8) arrested Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC Tata Madhusudan for allegedly making derogatory and abusive remarks against Telangana Legislative Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar. According to police officials, Tata Madhu was arrested at 7 am today.

He has been brought to Narayanguda Police Station after being arrested and is being produced before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, Nampally, Hyderabad, for judicial custody.

'Speaker was intentionally insulted, humiliated'

The BRS Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) was arrested after a complaint was lodged by Pollepalli Venkatesham, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the Speaker. According to police, the complaint stated that the incident occurred at 9.30 am on September 7, when the Assembly was in session and high security was deployed in the premises.

The complaint states that the Speaker, who belongs to the Scheduled Caste (Madiga) community, was intentionally insulted, humiliated and demeaned in public view before journalists, electronic media crews, Assembly staff and security personnel. It was also alleged that the remarks were made with full knowledge of his social background and were aimed at lowering his personal and constitutional standing.

Police said the case was registered under Section 352 read with 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 3(1)(r), 3(2)(va) and 3(2)(vii) of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act at Saifabad Police Station.

It is alleged that Madhusudan insulted the Dalit Speaker by claiming that BRS leader and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao avoids attending the Assembly because he would have to address Gaddam Prasad Kumar as 'Sir'. He also allegedly used abusive language while referring to the Speaker’s mother.

However, Madhusudan later issued a clarification, claiming that his remarks had been misrepresented by the ruling Congress. He said his comments were directed at police personnel who allegedly engaged in a scuffle with him and mistreated women BRS members during the protest.

Madhusudan said he respects the office of the Speaker and maintained that he was willing to apologise if his remarks had hurt anyone’s sentiments.

BRS MLC N Naveen Kumar Reddy was also arrested over allegations that he grabbed a police officer by the collar and threatened him during the protest.

Reddy, along with other associates, assembled in the security area of the Assembly, which was accessible to the media and public, and launched a verbal tirade against the Speaker.

Telangana CM demands Madhusudan disqualification

Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has urged Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy to immediately disqualify Madhusudan and expel him from the House over the alleged remarks against the Speaker.

The arrests came a day after BRS workers staged protests at the Assembly gates, blocked roads and burnt effigies of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy over the arrest of BRS MLAs and MLCs. The protests led to traffic disruptions in several areas, with police making additional arrests while attempting to clear the roads.

The arrests stem from Monday’s developments, when BRS MLAs and Legislative Council members arrived at the Assembly dressed in black and attempted to enter the House. Assembly marshals stopped them, citing rules governing entry into the premises.

The BRS members subsequently staged a protest at the main gate of the Assembly. During the demonstration, Madhusudan allegedly made objectionable remarks against Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar.

The BRS has condemned the police action and warned that it would launch a mass movement in protest against the arrests.

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