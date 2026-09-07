Motorola wide foldable design leaks with horizontal camera module and creaseless display

New Delhi:

Motorola is working on launching the next foldable smartphone, which is expected to be a new design that breaks the mould. Believing the leaks, the company are ditching the usual book-style design and going wider when the phone unfolds. As per the sources, there are sketches that claim about the new foldable design. Those sketches show a phone that’s noticeably broader than Motorola’s current foldables, both the book-style and the flip.

Right now, we do not have a name or features of the upcoming foldable device. Motorola has not yet said anything publicly, but it is expected to unleash it soon.

A horizontal camera module could be a key design element

The camera setup jumps out in these sketches, which showcase the typical vertical camera cluster. Motorola seems to be going for a horizontal module stretching across the upper centre of the rear panel. That is not just a style move, but it is expected to help the phone to stay steady when you lay it flat, so no annoying wobble.

There are three cutouts in the camera bar: two for sensors and what looks like a smaller space that might house an LED flash or an extra sensor. One sketch keeps those three together in the camera bar, while another separates the smaller cutout.

Cameras on both displays tipped

Another interesting detail: cameras show up on both screens. When you use the phone in landscape, the inner display has a camera cutout at the top right. The cover display puts its front camera smack in the top centre. We still do not know anything about what sensors Motorola will use or their specs.

Creaseless display, 3D glass-tipped

There is some hype around the screen, too. The leaks have stated that the creaseless folding display will give a smooth look that foldable fans really want. Plus, 3D glass is reportedly part of the plan, though nobody knows exactly what kind or how Motorola will keep the display crease-free. And talking about the Samsung Galaxy Fold8, which comes with a similar kind of display, it feels like Motorola is looking ahead to make major upgrades to its foldable handset.

Motorola foldable launch: Yet to be revealed

A curved frame is in the works to make flipping the phone open feel nicer. The sketches also show the rear camera bar sticking out pretty prominently from the body.

The company has stated nothing related to the specs but the report hints that Motorola could drop this wide foldable sometime soon, but there’s no official launch date or word about its release in India. For now, it’s just a waiting game.

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