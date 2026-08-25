Motorola Razr Ultra, Razr Fold to get GrapheneOS support in 2027: All you need to know

New Delhi:

GrapheneOS is getting ready to land on Motorola phones, finally moving beyond Google Pixel devices. The GrapheneOS Foundation just announced that they will officially support certain Motorola models, which is a big deal for anyone who cares about privacy and security but wants something other than a Pixel.

GrapheneOS is expanding to Motorola

Until now, GrapheneOS was only available with Google’s hardware since it’s always offered strong security features. That’s been a huge part of why the project started in the first place. But starting in 2027, they plan to launch with a flagship, regular-style Motorola phone and then expand to Motorola’s foldables.

Razr Fold and Razr Ultra to get GrapheneOS

The Razr Fold and Razr Ultra will eventually get GrapheneOS, too. If things go as planned, the Razr Ultra might even become the first flip-phone to get support. This gives people interested in premium foldables—who’ve had to choose between privacy and hardware options—another real choice.

Why GrapheneOS is not coming to current Motorola phones

GrapheneOS says that Motorola models have hit the mark on security in today’s time, but they are missing a few key things. The 2026 Signature and Razr models, for example, it does not have strong enough memory tagging or secure element integration.

These features matter a lot to GrapheneOS’s security model, so they are holding off for Motorola’s next wave of hardware.

Next-generation Snapdragon chipset could help

There is a good chance this future support is tied to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chips—hardware the Foundation expects will finally meet their requirements. So, upcoming Motorola flagships with these chips could support GrapheneOS, but it will not be instant. Motorola’s current system for updates and security does not quite match what GrapheneOS needs, so the transition could take a while.

What is GrapheneOS?

A quick rundown for the uninitiated: GrapheneOS is an open-source, security-first version of Android. It gives more privacy controls and better security features, but it still works with regular Android apps. Up to now, it’s been all about Pixels, thanks to their top-notch hardware and software security.

Pixel support will continue

Opening the door to Motorola means way more people could pick privacy without being locked into Google’s phones. Still, Pixels aren’t going anywhere. The Foundation says it’ll keep supporting Pixels and will add the upcoming Pixel 11 series as well.

For now, think of Motorola support as something to look forward to rather than an update you can download immediately. Details about which models will work, how to install GrapheneOS, and when you can get it are all coming closer to the 2027 launch.

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