Google Pixel 11 series skips key MTE security feature, GrapheneOS port reportedly halted: Know-why

New Delhi:

Google’s Pixel 11 series might not get full support for GrapheneOS—and the reason goes deeper than software. The latest Pixel models are missing a major security feature that’s been standard for a while: ARM Memory Tagging Extension (MTE). The folks behind GrapheneOS say they tried to port their OS to the new devices, but ran into a wall. Without MTE built into the hardware, they hit a dead end.

If you are keeping track, the Pixel 11 lineup includes the regular Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, the big Pro XL, and the foldable Pro Fold—all powered by Google’s new Tensor G6 chip.

GrapheneOS Port Hits a Roadblock

GrapheneOS posted on Mastodon that after a week of work, they pulled off a partial port for the Pixel 11 series. But no matter what they tried, the lack of MTE meant they couldn’t finish the job. MTE has been part of Pixel phones since the Pixel 8 series. It’s not just a nice-to-have: GrapheneOS depends on ARM hardware MTE at the core system level, inside the kernel, and throughout regular system processes.

Why MTE considered important for security?

This security feature helps block memory-based attacks. According to GrapheneOS, hardware MTE beefs up defences against all sorts of remote and local hacking tricks. On supported Pixels, it’s only turned off temporarily for a small number of device-specific processes. The GrapheneOS team also rolled MTE into their hardened_malloc memory allocator last October, and they’ve relied on it ever since.

Pixels 8, 9, and 10 all shipped with MTE. Now suddenly, the Pixel 11 series ditches it—and that change stands out.

GrapheneOS blames missing support on cost

GrapheneOS points the finger at cost-cutting. They argue Google left out MTE support in the Pixel 11’s software, firmware, and probably the hardware itself, maybe just to save money. But Google hasn’t gone on record to confirm or deny anything.

This move is especially frustrating for people who buy Pixel phones for their reputation in security and privacy. GrapheneOS is all about advanced security, but without hardware MTE, the team can’t bring their full suite of protections to these new devices.

Android 16 offers limited MTE support

Android 16 does bring some MTE support with Advanced Protection Mode, but only for selected processes. That’s not enough to make up for missing system-wide MTE on Pixel 11 hardware.

At present, unless someone finds a workaround or Google changes course, the Pixel 11 series is out of luck for a complete GrapheneOS port. And honestly, this raises tough questions about why Google would drop a key security feature that users have grown to expect.

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