Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 with Gemini controls: 5 features you must know

New Delhi:

Google’s rolling out a big software update for the Pixel Buds Pro 2, bringing a bunch of new features—Dynamic Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), Gemini-powered audio controls, Pixel Watch sleep sync, and wider Live Translate support. The update’s landing in September for current Pixel Buds Pro 2 owners. They have also added a new Olive color, so if you want something different, there you go.

Pixel Buds Pro 2 Get Dynamic ANC

Dynamic ANC is the headliner here. It keeps noise cancellation steady even if your earbuds shift around a bit in your ears. The system picks up on changes in how the ear tips fit and tunes the noise cancellation as needed, so you get reliable ANC when you are walking to the bus or just sitting at your desk. This isn’t just for the Olive model—it comes to all Pixel Buds Pro 2 through the update.

Gemini can now control audio settings

Gemini is making things easier too. Now you can just say what you want—like adjusting the bass—without digging through menus on your phone. Voice controls handle those settings, so you can tweak your sound on the go.

Pixel Watch can detect when you fall asleep

The Pixel Watch gets in on the action, too. If you have your Buds Pro 2 connected and your Pixel Watch figures out you’ve fallen asleep, your earbuds will pause whatever you’re listening to. While you’re sleeping, touch controls on the earbuds turn off and notifications go silent so your music will not start up if you roll over or get distracted by alerts.

Live Translate adds support for more than 70 languages

Live Translate is getting smarter. Now, you can translate conversations in over 70 languages, and it works for two-way chats. You can speak in your own language, your Pixel phone translates it on the fly, and the other person hears the translation—no need to fiddle with your phone to start listening.

About the design: Olive joins Porcelain, Hazel, and Peony as the color choices for the Buds Pro 2. The hardware is unchanged: Google’s Tensor A1 chip is still inside, along with custom 11mm drivers. You get Transparency mode, active in-ear pressure relief, and Conversation Detection.

Pixel Buds Pro 2: Specifications and battery

As for the specs, the Buds Pro 2 feature Silent Seal 2.0 ANC, three microphones per earbud, a voice accelerometer, and wind-blocking mesh. The earbuds have an IP54 rating; the case is IPX4. Connectivity’s solid—Bluetooth 5.4, Super Wideband, and a built-in speaker for Google’s Find Hub.

Battery’s solid, too: up to 12 hours with ANC off (48 hours with the case), or eight hours with ANC on (30 with the case). A quick five-minute charge gives you up to 1.5 hours of playback (ANC off). Each earbud weighs 4.7 grams, and the case is 65 grams.

ALSO READ:

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold launched with 3x more durable, HiLight, 30x zoom and more

Google Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL India prices revealed: Check what’s new

Google Pixel 10 gets massive price cut on Flipkart: Save over Rs 22000