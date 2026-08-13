Pixel 10 owners, do not upgrade to Pixel 11: 7 features you already have in your Google phone

New Delhi:

Google has unleashed the most awaited Pixel 11 series worldwide, which is up for pre-booking and will hit the stores by August 20. The device is powered by a new Tensor G6 chip, is claimed to come with better cameras, and supports faster charging and some additional flashy AI features too. After reading about the specifications, I am happy to report that people with a Pixel 10 (which was launched last year) probably will not have to feel left behind. This is because a lot of the important features are already with the predecessor, which is being carried forward to the new series—so using either phone will not be a drastically different experience for users.

1. The core Pixel experience remains the same

Both the Pixel 10 and Pixel 11 stick to Google’s signature clean software and lean into its AI. If you are mostly browsing the web, on social media, streaming shows, snapping pictures, or just messaging friends, you will find the basics pretty much identical.

2. Gemini remains at the centre of the experience

Google made Gemini a key part of the Pixel experience, and Pixel 10 users already get access to that AI system. Sure, the Pixel 11 unlocks more thanks to its newer chip, but if Gemini is what you care about, you’re not missing out on much by holding onto the Pixel 10.

3. Both phones focus heavily on computational photography

The Pixel 10 built its reputation on computational photography – smart software, hardware, and AI working together. Pixel 11 ups the ante with a bigger 48-megapixel sensor and faster processing, but the core camera features don’t suddenly become outdated for Pixel 10 users.

4. Both offer long-term software support

Pixel phones have a solid track record for software updates. Pixel 11 continues this, promising seven years of OS, security, and Pixel Drop updates. If you own a Pixel 10, you are still set for the long haul, not left in the dust just because there’s a new model out.

5. Both are built around Google's AI-first approach

With Pixels, Google’s focus is clearly on AI- not just processor speeds or fancy camera specs. The Pixel 10 already gets you all those AI-driven perks. While Pixel 11 pushes things further with its new chip and faster processing, the overall experience will feel pretty familiar.

6. Everyday smartphone tasks do not change dramatically

Both the smartphones easily cover the basics: messaging, social media, web browsing, streaming, taking photos, multitasking—you name it. Google says the Pixel 11 is 25 per cent faster for browsing and launches apps 15 per cent quicker, but honestly, most Pixel 10 users probably will not notice enough of a difference to ditch their current phone.

7. The Pixel 10 is still a premium Pixel

The main reason to stay with the Pixel 10 is that it is still a top-notch phone. Pixel 11 introduces upgrades—like the Tensor G6, improved cameras, HiLight, and faster charging—but these are nice step-ups, not a total overhaul.

Should Pixel 10 users upgrade?

If you are on an older Pixel, the Pixel 11 is an attractive upgrade. But if you have got a Pixel 10 that’s working well, there is no rush. Upgrading makes sense if you specifically want those fresh camera or AI features, or HiLight. Otherwise, your Pixel 10 still checks all the boxes.

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