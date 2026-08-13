Pixel 11 vs Pixel 10: 7 Reasons to upgrade and 3 reasons to keep your old phone

New Delhi:

Google’s Pixel 11 series steps things up over the Pixel 10 in a few key ways – like the new Tensor G6 chip, better cameras, faster charging, and the flashy new HiLight notification system. Still, the Pixel 10 is a great phone on its own, so for existing users, the real question is "Are these changes big enough to warrant upgrading?” Here is a real-time picture of what the phone holds and whether it needs an upgrade if you own the 2025 model or not.

Pixel 11 vs Pixel 10: What’s new?

Pixel 11 Pixel 10 The Pixel 11 sticks with Google’s signature design, but you will notice a slimmer camera bar, as Google claims that it is 40 per cent thinner than before. If you are using a Pixel 10, the design tweaks are not mind-blowing, as it is more about refinement than a complete overhaul. The real leaps happen with the camera, processor, and AI features. The result: The phone sits flatter on your desk and feels less chunky, especially with a case on. It also comes in four colours: Pistachio, Hibiscus, Frost, and Obsidian, so there’s a bit more to pick from.

Tensor G6 is the biggest performance upgrade

Pixel 11 Pixel 10 Pixel 11 runs on Google’s new Tensor G6 chip, replacing what was in the Pixel 10. Google says this brings a 25 per cent speed boost for web browsing and 15 per cent faster app launches, with 50 per cent more TPU compute. AI tasks on-device can be processed up to 3.5 times faster while using 3.5 times less energy. Google Pixel 10 is powered by the custom 3nm Google Tensor G5 processor that features an octa-core CPU setup. For basic stuff like browsing, streaming, or social media, you might not see a huge difference. But if you lean heavily on Gemini or other AI-driven features, the performance jump is a lot more noticeable.

Pixel 11 gets a major camera upgrade

Pixel 11 Pixel 10 The main camera now uses a new 48-megapixel sensor with 56 per cent better light sensitivity. The 5x telephoto stays, but you now get up to 30x Super Zoom- powered by the G6 chip and Google’s signature image processing. The Pixel 10 still takes excellent photos, but the larger sensor and improved AI in the Pixel 11 should shine when you are shooting in tough lighting or just want the best photos, all the time.

HiLight brings a new way to see notifications

HiLight is probably one of the coolest new features. Around the camera flash, there are LED lights that pulse in different patterns for notifications or when Gemini is active. You can even assign colors to contacts, so you know who’s calling without even looking at your screen.

That’s a hardware trick the Pixel 10 just does not have access to.

What about durability and charging?

Pixel 11 Pixel 10 The Pixel 11 line does not just get brighter displays- as the Pro models also get improved scratch resistance. Charging is faster across the board: Pixel 11 and 11 Pro now support 25W Qi2.2 wireless charging, while the 11 Pro XL boasts up to 15 hours of battery life with just 15 minutes plugged in. If you are moving from a Pixel 10, the faster charging is a bonus, but probably not enough by itself to justify an upgrade.

Pixel 11 vs Pixel 10: Should you upgrade?

Go for the Pixel 11 if you are on an older Pixel variant and wish to own the latest and greatest camera, use Gemini or AI features all the time, or just want HiLight.

But if you own a Pixel 10, it already has most of the features, and the improvements are nice. The device's overall experience stays pretty familiar to the latest Pixel 11.

But if your Pixel 10 works fine and you are happy with the camera, battery, and speed, there’s no rush. Waiting could land you even better value when the next version comes out.

Pixel 10 users will certainly not miss out on anything major if they sit this one out.

Pixel 11 Price in India

Pixel 11 starts at Rs 89,999.

Pixel 11 Pro and 11 Pro XL come in at Rs 1,19,999 and Rs 1,34,999 respectively.

Pre-orders are open now, and the phones hit shelves on August 20 through the Google Store and retail partners.

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