Google Pixel Tag launched with 1-year battery, UWB tracking and Gemini support

New Delhi:

Google just rolled out the Pixel Tag in India, jumping into the Bluetooth tracker scene to go head-to-head with Apple’s AirTag. This is Google’s first tracking device designed to help you find lost stuff, and it leans on Google’s Find Hub network. With Bluetooth Channel Sounding and Ultra-Wideband support, it’s built to offer accurate and quick location tracking.

Google Pixel Tag: Price in India and availability

When it comes to price, the Pixel Tag costs Rs 3,799 for one or Rs 12,900 for a pack of 4. You will find it on the Google India online store starting in November. It comes in Fog—a subtle, single colour option—and it sports a compact, pebble-like shape with Google’s logo up front and a little LED indicator.

Google Pixel Tag features: How it works

For features, the Pixel Tag works right out of the box with Google’s Find Hub. Just tag your belongings and use a compatible Pixel phone to hunt them down. Thanks to Bluetooth channel sounding and ultra-wideband, you get clear, directional guidance to zero in on your stuff. Fast Pair makes setup super easy if you have got a compatible Pixel device.

(Image Source : GOOGLE)Google Pixel Tag

Find Hub app:

Another handy bit is the built-in speaker. You can trigger it from the Find Hub app and just follow the sound to your missing item.

It can also help ‘Find Your Phone’

There’s a neat reverse-finding feature, too. Press the button on the Pixel Tag, and your phone will ring—even if it’s on silent. You can also ask Gemini (on a compatible Pixel) to make your Pixel Tag chime.

Battery lasts more than a year

Battery life will not let you down either. Google uses a replaceable CR2032 coin cell here and says you get more than a year on a single battery. So, no need to toss the whole tracker when it runs low—just swap out the battery. The Pixel Tag has IP67 water and dust resistance, which means it survives a dunk in up to a metre of water for half an hour.

Google Pixel Tag Specifications

If you like specs: it works with devices running Android 9 or newer, includes an accelerometer, and is built from a mix of polycarbonate and metal. It weighs around 11.8 grams and measures 28x46.1x5.4mm. Google throws in a one-year warranty as well.

Google is offering a one-year warranty with the device.

Google Pixel Tag: Key Details

Price: Rs 3,799 (single), Rs 12,900 (four-pack)

Colour: Fog

Connectivity: Bluetooth Channel Sounding, Ultra-Wideband

Tracking: Google Find Hub

Battery: Replaceable CR2032

Battery life: More than one year

Water resistance: IP67

Compatibility: Android 9 and newer

Weight: 11.8g

Now, how does it stack up against AirTag?

With the Pixel Tag, Google gives Android users a solid option that ties into its ecosystem, with features like Find Hub integration, precise tracking, a replaceable battery, and Gemini support. For anyone in India who wants to keep tabs on keys, bags, or anything else, the Pixel Tag fits right in with everything Pixel.

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