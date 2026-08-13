Google Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL India prices revealed: Check what’s new

New Delhi:

Google has finally unleashed the most awaited new Pixel 11 series and introduced the new Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, and Pixel 11 Pro XL. The lineup seems to come with bold design tweaks, serious camera upgrades, and massive leaps in AI, all fueled by the brand-new Tensor G6 chip running the latest Gemini Nano model.

Price in India

If you are in India, all the three Pixel 11 models are up for pre-order now. The base Pixel 11 starts at Rs 89,999, Pixel 11 Pro is Rs 119,999, and the biggest Pixel 11 Pro XL sits at Rs 134,999.

Official sales kick off August 20 at the Google Store and select retail partners. Plus, you get seven years of OS and security updates, new case options, and even six months of Google AI Pro thrown in for the Pro models.

What are the highlighting features of the Pixel 11 series?

The Pixel 11 series leans heavily into on-device AI, backed by Gemini Intelligence. That means smarter, faster, and more helpful features that save you time, all made possible by Google’s most powerful chip yet. The smartphones feel faster and handle app launches, web browsing, and AI tasks better than ever.

What’s different from past Pixels?

For starters, the design is more refined, with a slick edge-to-edge glass finish and a much slimmer camera bar- down 40 per cent, compared to older models. That translates to a comfortable, wobble-free grip (yes, your phone finally sits flat on the table).

Durability has clearly been amped up: the Pro models sport a display with more than double the scratch resistance from last year, keep drop-resistant protection from the Pixel 9, and are IP-rated against splashes and drops.

Camera got a major update

The cameras of the Pixel device received a major leap too. A new 48MP main shooter on the standard Pixel 11 delivers better photos, especially in low light- photos look clearer and brighter.

The telephoto system gets a boost too with up to 30x Super Zoom, and on the Pro and Pro XL, you get an entirely new sensor for the main lens, an upgraded 48MP telephoto, and Pro Zoom up to 120x so no shot’s out of reach. Night Sight’s now quicker, and overall, photos and videos get a serious jump in quality.

Longer and stronger battery life

Pixel 11 Pro XL charges up to 15 hours’ worth of use in just 15 minutes. Fast charging and Qi 2.2 wireless charging are standard, along with more storage options (256GB and 512GB).

Connectivity features

The new HiLight feature on the Pro models lets you catch notifications with colored LED glows around the camera bar, so you can tell if you have got an urgent message- even with your phone face down.

Security features

Security has not been left behind either. A new Titan M3 chip joins forces with Tensor G6 to lock down your data, and Google says this is their most secure Pixel yet, including post-quantum cryptography for the long run.

Overall, the Pixel 11 family is not just an upgrade, but it is claimed to be smarter, tougher, and better built to match the current lifestyle of the users.

ALSO READ:

Google Pixel 10 gets massive price cut on Flipkart: Save over Rs 22000

Google to introduce Audio Memory feature on Pixel phones to track music and conversations

Google Pixel 11 launch event confirmed for August 12: Expected features, models and more