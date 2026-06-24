Google Pixel 10 gets massive price cut on Flipkart: Save over Rs 22000

New Delhi:

Google Pixel 10, the flagship smartphone from the tech giant, is available on Flipkart for purchase. The device has recently witnessed a significant price drop, making it a tempting offer for those who look for an Android smartphone. The handset is known for its advanced AI features, strong camera muscles and long-term software support, as committed by the tech giant.

Here is everything you need to know

Google Pixel 10: Price and offers

Google originally launched the Pixel 10 at Rs 79,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant.

Now, the device is available at Rs 57,999, a full Rs 22,000 less than the launch price.

Toss in a Rs 7,000 instant bank discount, and the price gets even sweeter.

Flipkart’s adding no-cost EMI and exchange offers into the mix too, so you can push down the cost even further if you have an old device to trade in.

Powered by Google's Tensor G5 chip

Pixel handsets are known for their smart AI features, clean Android experience, and great long-term support. The Pixel 10 keeps that streak going. The phone runs on Google’s latest Tensor G5 chip, paired with a hefty 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Premium display with 120Hz refresh rate

The Pixel 10 comes with a 6.3-inch Actua OLED panel, claiming to have a buttery-smooth 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of up to 3,000 nits. Protected by Corning Gorilla Glass, the display is kept safe from daily bumps, and there is an in-display fingerprint sensor for quick unlocking.

Triple rear camera setup

Camera lovers will feel right at home. The Pixel 10 packs a triple-camera setup—anchored by a 48MP sensor with OIS, along with a 13MP ultra-wide and a 10.8MP telephoto lens. Up front, there’s a 10.5MP camera for selfies and video calls.

Battery and other features

The handset is backed by a 4,970mAh battery which easily gets you through the day, and with 30W wired charging and 10W wireless charging, you’re back up in no time. Out of the box, the phone runs Android 16 and boasts an IP68 rating, so dust and water aren’t a concern.