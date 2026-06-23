boAt Airdopes ProClip launched at Rs 1599 with Open-Ear design and minimal audio leakage

New Delhi:

boAt, one of the leading names in smart wearables and audio lineup, has just rolled out the new Airdopes ProClip in the Indian market, with open-ear wireless earbuds which are designed specifically for the Indian market. The company wants to make these kinds of earbuds a practical choice for people here. High prices, sound leaking out, and not being able to hear your surroundings have put folks off in the past.

The Airdopes ProClip costs Rs 1,599. They make them right here in India (at Califonix in Noida, a boAt and Dixon Technologies joint venture), mainly for people who want to listen in comfort but still stay tuned in to what’s going on around them.

Designed for Indian listening habits

Globally, people like this style because it’s light, stays on without fuss, and you’re not cut off from the world. In India, these earbuds haven’t really caught on since most were too pricey and leaked too much sound. With the ProClip, boAt tweaked the open-ear approach for everyday Indian routines—work, commutes, workouts, and all the running around that fills a typical day.

Here’s what stands out:

Cloud Fit design: These earbuds are built for comfort. The Cloud Fit design means they’re light and fit snugly, so you can wear them for hours. The flexible loop helps them stay put, whether you’re jogging, sitting in traffic, or hustling through your day.

Sonic Seal Technology: boAt added Sonic Seal tech to cut down on audio leaking out. That means you can blast your music or jump on a call and the guy sitting next to you at the café won’t know what you’re listening to.

Ambient Sound Awareness: With Ambient Awareness, you won’t miss traffic sounds, announcements, or someone calling your name. If you run, bike, or just want to stay aware while you listen, it’s a useful touch.

Comfort all day: The open-ear shape keeps the pressure off your ear canal, so you can wear these during long commutes, meetings at work, outdoor walks, or your evening workout. The fit's snug too, so they won’t fall out when you are moving.

Colour and where to buy?

You get to pick from three colors—White, Grey, and Wine. They’re already up for grabs on boAt’s site, Amazon, Flipkart, and other shops for Rs 1,599.

A push for made-in-India

This launch is also part of boAt’s bigger push towards making products in India. Last year, 71% of what they sold was made locally. With a local R&D team, boAt keeps designing stuff for Indian consumers but pulls in global tech trends where it helps.

With the Airdopes ProClip, boAt’s betting that more people in India will jump on open-ear earbuds now that they’re comfortable, practical, private, and, most importantly, affordable.