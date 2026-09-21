'Very big things going to happen': Trump in 'deciding mode' on Iran after Tehran warns of 'decisive war'

Washington:

US President Donald Trump said that he was in 'deciding mode' over the ongoing Iran war, warning that 'big things are going to happen.' His remarks came after Iran conveyed seven conditions to the United States through Qatari mediators for initiating negotiations aimed at ending the conflict. Tehran has also warned that it is prepared for a 'decisive war' if Washington rejects its demands.

'Better behave'

In an interview with Fox News, Trump said that he is in a 'deciding mode' and 'very big things' are going to happen in the near future regarding the US-Iran war if the Iranian regime does not 'behave'.

"My question is, if and when do I blow the entire nation up? They had better behave," said Trump.

Outlining his available courses of action, the US President noted that he could annihilate the country, permit it to economically deteriorate, or pursue a diplomatic settlement, while forecasting that "very big things are going to be happening in the not-so-distant future."

Trump outlines 3 options

Trump outlined three options for dealing with Iran: 'wiping Iran out', letting them 'rot economically', or 'making a deal'.

The US President also commented on Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian's expected visit to New York for the United Nations General Assembly. Asked whether he would meet Pezeshkian during the visit, Trump said he would 'probably be open' to holding talks with his Iranian counterpart.

Pezeshkian is expected to travel to the US with a senior Iranian delegation and hold meetings with other world leaders on the sidelines of the UN session, Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

US forces redirect 109 commercial vessels near Hormuz

Meanwhile, US Central Command (CENTCOM) has said its forces have redirected 109 commercial vessels amid a continued naval blockade on Iran from Washington, as heightened tensions around the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz disrupt regional shipping.

In a post on X on Sunday (local time), CENTCOM said the latest figure represented vessels redirected to ensure compliance with the US maritime blockade. "A US Sailor stands watch aboard USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53). As of Sept. 20, CENTCOM forces have redirected 109 commercial vessels to ensure total compliance," CENTCOM said.

The US military resumed enforcement of the blockade against maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports on July 14. CENTCOM has said the measures apply to vessels transiting to or from Iranian ports and coastal areas, while US forces continue to support traffic through regional waters for vessels not violating the blockade.

The latest development comes amid escalating tensions between Washington and Tehran, with the Strait of Hormuz at the centre of the confrontation. The waterway is a critical route for global energy shipments, and shipping activity has fallen sharply amid the conflict. Reuters reported that only four commodity vessels transited the strait on September 17, well below the 10-day average of 16.

(WIth ANI inputs)

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