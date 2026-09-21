US issues security alert for their govt employees in Saudi Arabia, special curbs imposed on Taif and Yanbu

Riyadh:

The United States has tightened travel restrictions for its government personnel in Saudi Arabia amid a fresh escalation involving Yemen's Houthi group, directing employees to obtain special authorisation before travelling to Taif and Yanbu. The US Mission in Saudi Arabia announced the measure on Sunday, citing the "ongoing security situation" in the kingdom. The restriction applies to both official and personal travel by US government employees to the two cities. The mission also urged American citizens across Saudi Arabia to remain alert and follow security instructions issued by local authorities. The latest warning comes in view of a series of Houthi missile and drone attacks targeting Saudi territory, including an attempted ballistic missile strike on the capital Riyadh.

US staff face fresh travel restrictions

Under the new security measure, American government employees stationed in Saudi Arabia cannot travel to Taif or Yanbu without prior special approval. The move adds to existing restrictions already imposed by Washington on personnel travelling to several parts of the kingdom because of security risks. The US State Department's latest Saudi Arabia travel advisory, dated September 15, continues to place the country at Level 3, or "Reconsider Travel". The advisory cites risks linked to Iranian drone and missile attacks, armed conflict and terrorism. It also lists the Yemen border region as Level 4, or "Do Not Travel". The State Department says US government employees are prohibited from travelling within 20 miles of the Yemen border and require special authorisation for travel to Jizan, Asir, Najran and Qatif.

Houthi missile aimed at Riyadh intercepted

The new restrictions follow a significant escalation on September 19, when Saudi air defences intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched towards Riyadh by the Houthi group, according to the Saudi-led coalition. The coalition also said attempts to target civilians and civilian infrastructure in Bisha, Taif, Farasan and Yanbu were thwarted. Saudi authorities reported an emergency warning over a hostile aerial threat, while flames and smoke were seen near Riyadh's airport. Saudi officials said the Riyadh incident caused no casualties or damage.

The attacks came after several days of heightened military activity. On September 14, Saudi authorities said Houthi missile and drone attacks on Khamis Mushait, Abha and Taif had injured 13 civilians and damaged seven houses and two vehicles. Taif was also affected by another drone incident in which debris from an intercepted Houthi drone killed one person and injured two others, according to Saudi authorities.

US issues safety guidance to Americans

Along with the restrictions on its employees, the US Mission has asked American citizens in Saudi Arabia to take additional precautions. Travellers have been advised to enrol in the State Department's Smart Traveller Enrollment Program, monitor local media and official announcements, keep mobile phones charged and follow instructions issued by Saudi authorities.

Americans have also been advised to avoid demonstrations and large gatherings, exercise caution at places publicly associated with the United States and maintain a low profile. In case of an aerial attack, the mission has advised people to move away from windows and glass doors and avoid fallen debris while monitoring official information. Regular and emergency consular services remain available to US citizens in Saudi Arabia.

Qatar condemns attacks on Saudi Arabia

The latest escalation has also drawn a strong response from Qatar. Its Foreign Ministry condemned the Houthi ballistic missile attack targeting Riyadh as well as attempted attacks on civilians and civilian assets in Bisha, Taif, Farasan and Yanbu. Doha said the attacks violated Saudi Arabia's sovereignty and international law and reiterated its solidarity with Riyadh. Qatar also said Saudi Arabia's security was an integral part of the security of Qatar and the wider Gulf Cooperation Council.

(With inputs from ANI)

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