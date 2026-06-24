WhatsApp account hacked? Dial this secret code to recover access quickly

New Delhi:

If you are facing a login issue with your WhatsApp account, then your account might be hacked. WhatsApp is not just for chat anymore; rather, people are using it for everything: sending files, sharing private details, handling all kinds of daily stuff. It is a nightmare, but it can be resolved. If someone takes over your account, your personal info could end up in the wrong hands.

Delhi Police shares WhatsApp recovery tip

Now, we have a quick trick which could help you to lock out the hacker and get your account back. Rajnish Gupta from Delhi Police’s IFSO Unit talked about this, and Cyber Dost (that’s the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre's awareness team) put out a video on it too.

What is the secret code?

All you need to do is pick up your phone and dial ##21#.

This code will cut off every call and message forwarding service tied to your number.

Hackers now like to turn on the forwarding feature to get all your WhatsApp verification codes, and with that access, they don't hint to the phone owner.

When you dial ##21#, this will pull the plug on that and slam the scammers out.

Why is this important?

This feature of forwarding could be enabled, and the future verification texts and calls will go directly to you, not the hacker. This single step often tips the scales in your favour when you are trying to win your account back.

What to do if you still can't recover your account

If dialling the code does not solve your issue, then the users could contact Meta via its official grievance mechanism.

Here are the steps to follow:

Visit Meta's official grievance site.

Select ‘No’ when it asks you if you are a law enforcement officer.

Enter your WhatsApp number along with the country code.

Then opt for the ‘Account Hacked’ option from the given categories.

There, write the issue in the complaint box.

Mention your full name and email address (correctly).

Submit the request and wait for a response from Meta regarding account recovery.

Tips to keep your WhatsApp account safe

Activate two-step verification.

Never share OTPs or verification codes with anyone (unknown source).

One must regularly review the linked devices in WhatsApp settings.

Avoid clicking on any suspicious links which you might have received via messages.

Keep your WhatsApp app updated to the latest version only. Do not use the old and outdated versions,s, as they are prone to being hacked easily

Cyber scams are rising more than ever, and we have to be cautious with our friends and family. The moment when anything looks fishy on your account, act fast and take action to save your bank balance and your other personal details.

It’s always better to be safe than sorry.