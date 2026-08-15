PM Modi honours freedom fighters on Independence Day, says 'their dreams inspire Viksit Bharat'

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended his greetings to the country on the occasion of 80th Independence Day and paid tributes to India's freedom fighters, saying their dreams will continue inspiring the nation to work together to realise the dream of 'Viksit Bharat'.

In an early morning post on micro-blogging platform X (formerly Twitter), the prime minister said India is scaling new heights in every sector that is powered by 140 crore Indians. He hoped that this journey "keep progressing at an even greater pace in the times to come".

"Warm greetings on the occasion of Independence Day," PM Modi said. "We remember with gratitude the countless freedom fighters whose courage, sacrifice and unwavering commitment ensured the end of colonial rule. Their dreams continue to inspire us as we work together to build a Viksit Bharat."

As India celebrates Independence Day 2026, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended greetings to the countrymen and asked the citizens to take a resolve and help India become self-reliant, prosperous and developed.

"I pay my deepest respects to all the brave warriors who dedicated their all for the freedom of Mother India," he said, paying tributes to the freedom fighters.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the 80th Independence Day provides Indians an opportunity to helping in making the country "secure, strong, prosperous, self-reliant, and developed". He also urged the citizens to take pride in India's glorious heritage, as the country achieves "new heights of modernity, progress, and innovation."

Union Agricultural Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the citizens must work together and continue serving the country steadfastly, while stressing that everyone must perform their duties "with utmost dedication and honesty".

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said India attained freedom after a long struggle and the sacrifices made by freedom fighters, asking the people to honour and pay respect to the freedom. He said people must take a pledge to help India become developed and keep the country's "unity, integrity, and pride intact".

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy also remembered the freedom fighters and said: "May the Tiranga forever inspire our unity, pride and resolve to build a strong, prosperous and Viksit Bharat."

Union MoS for Defence Sanjay Seth also paid tribute to freedom fighters and urged Indians to work together to realise the dream of Viksit Bharat.

India is celebrating its 80th Independence Day on Saturday.

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