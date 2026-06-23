Nothing Phone 4b India launch confirmed for July 7; new B series to be more affordable

New Delhi:

Nothing has just confirmed that it is set to bring the new Phone 4b to the Indian market, as the launch is set for July 7. This will be the first entry in the company’s all-new ‘B’ series and could be considered Nothing’s way of making its phones more accessible and wallet-friendly, right below the current ‘A’ series.

Nothing Phone 4b: Launch date confirmed

It’s a big move for Nothing. They’re not just adding another device; they are doubling down on India’s budget and mid-range market, making sure there’s a Nothing phone for first-timers and anyone looking for something stylish without breaking the bank.

You won’t have to wait too long. The Phone 4b goes on sale through Flipkart after its 3:30 PM IST reveal. Teasers are already out, and they show a familiar clear back, a pill-shaped rear camera, and an LED flash. Plus, there’s a horizontal Glyph-style light bar along the back—so you still get that signature Nothing look, even at a lower price.

‘B’ series to replace the ‘A’ lineup as an entry-level offering

According to Nothing India’s Co-Founder & President, Akis Evangelidis, the ‘B’ series will step in as the new starting point for Nothing smartphones, sitting neatly beneath the ‘A’ models. The naming is pretty straightforward: numbers tell you the generation, and letters mark the product tier.

Signature Nothing design to continue

Official teasers suggest the smartphone will feature:

Transparent rear panel

Visible screws and internal design elements

Flat frame design

Rounded corners

Glyph-inspired lighting effects

This means users can expect the distinctive Nothing aesthetic even at a lower price point.

Even as a budget option, they are not ditching those cool design touches: you will see almost all the features which you have seen in the Phone 4a.

Expected specifications and pricing

Specs are still under wraps, but leaks point to multiple RAM and storage options. Expect the 4b to undercut the Phone 4a by about Rs. 3,000 to Rs. 5,000, which should slide it into the Rs. 27,000–29,000 range, making it the most affordable Nothing phone so far.

Expectation

The new Nothing Phone 4b seems to be aiming at buyers who want style and solid performance without spending a fortune. Nothing’s hoping the ‘B’ series makes a splash with first-time shoppers, all while keeping the design quirks that set its devices apart.