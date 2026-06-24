Redmi 17C debuts in China with 120Hz display, 5160mAh battery and Helio G81 Ultra chip

New Delhi:

The Redmi 17C has officially been launched in the Chinese market, adding another budget-friendly handset to the lineup. The new variant follows the Redmi 15C but steps things up with a punchy 120Hz display up front, a MediaTek Helio G81 Ultra chip under the hood, and a 5,160mAh battery. This device focuses on people who want a smoother display without paying a premium and do not want to worry about battery anxiety.

Redmi 17C: Price and colour options

Now, the Redmi 17C comes in two versions:

One with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage for CNY 799 (about Rs. 12,000)

Another with the same RAM but 128GB storage for CNY 899 (roughly Rs. 13,000)

You can choose from three colours:

Sharp Black

Danxia Red

Sea Breeze Blue

Redmi 17C: Specifications

The Redmi 17C runs on Xiaomi’s HyperOS 3 and further comes with a 6.88-inch display with HD+ resolution (720x1640p) and a 120Hz refresh rate, so everything looks extra smooth.

Touch sampling is 240Hz, which just means faster response when you swipe or tap. It can crank up the brightness to 600 nits, and it’s easy on the eyes too—with TÜV Rheinland certifications for Low Blue Light, Flicker-Free performance and circadian-friendly display tech.

Basically, you can scroll TikTok all day and worry less about eye strain.

MediaTek Helio G81 Ultra processor

Inside, you will find the same Helio G81 Ultra processor that powered last year’s Redmi 15C, along with an ARM Mali-G52 MC2 GPU. It’s paired with 4GB RAM and either 64GB or 128GB storage, depending on which model you go for.

Cameras and connectivity features

For photography, you get a 13MP sensor in the back for your everyday shots and a 5MP camera in the front for selfies and video calls. It covers all standard connections: 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, BeiDou, AGNSS, and Wi-Fi Direct, and there’s still a 3.5mm headphone jack for wired headphones.

It also packs in your basics like an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, virtual proximity sensor, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner so you can unlock the phone quickly.

Battery and build

The handset is backed by a 5,160mAh battery, which is the key highlight of the device. It supports 18W wired fast charging, though, honestly, Redmi only includes a 10W charger in the box- kind of a typical move, but worth knowing.

The handset is on the larger side, measuring 171.88 x 77.8 x 8.22mm and weighing 206 grams, so it feels solid in hand and is made to handle hours of streaming or video watching.