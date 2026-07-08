Google Pixel 11 launch event confirmed for August 12: Expected features, models and more

New Delhi:

Google just announced its Made by Google 2026 event, and the buzz is all about what’s coming next for Pixel hardware. This year, New York City will once again host the launch, marking two years in a row that Google’s taken its flagship show to the Big Apple. People are looking forward to the debut of the Pixel 11 series and the next-gen Pixel Watch 5.

Made by Google 2026 Event Date and Time

The Made by Google event will take place on August 12, 2026.

According to invitations shared by Google and reported by industry sources, the keynote will begin at:

3pm PT

3:30am IST (August 13)

It’s interesting because Google usually goes live earlier in the day, so this later start stands out.

The invitations hint at the “next generation of Pixel,” and if you squint at the teased images, you’ll spot a gold-colored frame and that horizontal camera bar Pixel fans know well.

Pixel 11 Series: Expected models and features

The Pixel 11 lineup is expected to include four smartphones:

Pixel 11

Pixel 11 Pro

Pixel 11 Pro XL

Pixel 11 Pro Fold

As per the leaks and insiders, it was reported that the upcoming phones are getting some serious hardware upgrades, including:

Samsung M16 OLED displays with improved brightness

Google Tensor G6 chipset

2nm-based processor architecture

MediaTek M90 modem

New Titan M3 security chip

Bigger storage and new Pixel design element

One change that is likely to make waves: Google looks set to drop the base 128GB storage and raise the minimum to 256GB. No more worrying about running out of room so soon. There's also talk of a fresh design feature called Pixel Glow—a dynamic lighting strip or indicator along the back—to give these phones a signature look.

Pixel Watch 5 also expected to launch

And it’s not just about the phones. The Pixel Watch 5 series is expected to show up too, sticking with the two-size strategy that worked well before. This generation should offer better performance, smarter health tracking, and improved battery life.

Compared to last year's schedule, Google is pulling the curtain back a week earlier. As we get closer, you can bet more details on the Pixel 11, Pixel Watch 5, and other gadgets will keep trickling out. It looks like the wait for new Google hardware just got a little shorter.