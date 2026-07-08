Mamata Banerjee loses cool amid TMC Kolkata protest march, slaps own worker | VIDEO

Kolkata:

Former West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee was seen apparently slapping a party worker while taking part in a protest march in Kolkata on Wednesday. A video of the incident, which has been widely shared on social media, shows Banerjee walking through a large crowd accompanied by security personnel, party leaders and supporters. During the march, she suddenly raises her hand and appears to strike a man standing close to her.

Soon after, Banerjee is seen pointing towards the man, seemingly asking him to move away. People around her then escort the man away from the immediate area as she continues with the rally.

The exact reason behind the incident remains unclear. It is not known what led to Banerjee's reaction, and the Trinamool Congress has not issued any official statement on the matter so far.

Mamata Banerjee accuses BJP of disrupting TMC protest march

Mamata accused the BJP and the police of disrupting the protest march held over the alleged rape and murder of an 11-year-old girl in Baruipur. She claimed the police failed to follow the Calcutta High Court's order that had allowed the rally to take place peacefully.

The march, organised by the TMC's student and youth wings, began at Ballygunge Phari and ended at Hazra Crossing in south Kolkata. During the procession, clashes broke out between TMC and BJP workers at several locations, forcing police to use batons to disperse the groups.

Addressing supporters after the rally, Banerjee alleged that BJP supporters blocked the procession, attacked TMC workers, including women, and ignored the court's directions. She also claimed the police acted in favour of the BJP instead of maintaining law and order.

The TMC leader further alleged that her residence had been kept under police surveillance since the morning. She said officers confiscated hand microphones despite court permission, while allowing BJP supporters to use loud music and set up blockades along the route. Banerjee claimed she personally witnessed injured party workers after hearing that a senior TMC leader had been surrounded.

Calling the police's actions a violation of the High Court's order, Banerjee said her party would initiate contempt proceedings. She also accused the Centre of attempting to suppress democratic protests through intimidation and alleged that the police were no longer functioning impartially.

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