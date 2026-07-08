Civilian infrastructure on target, Trump warns of 'hitting Iran hard tonight' after ending ceasefire

Ankara (Turkey):

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said the United States is preparing for another round of military strikes against Iran, warning that Tehran could face attacks on its civilian infrastructure if hostilities continue. The fresh escalation threat from Trump came after he announced the ceasefire with Iran is over following a series of strikes on ships in the Strait of Hormuz and on American bases in the Gulf.

Speaking on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Ankara, Trump said the US had carried out heavy strikes on Iran the previous night and indicated that further military action was likely.

"We hit them very hard last night. We'll probably hit them hard again tonight," Trump said, accusing Iran of launching drones and a missile at commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz. He described the strikes as retaliation for attacks on shipping in the strategic waterway.

Will US hit Iran's civilian infrastructure?

Trump also threatened to target Iran's civilian infrastructure, including its electricity generation and desalination plants, if the conflict escalates further.

In addition, he warned that the US could seize Kharg Island, a key hub for Iran's oil exports. While he said earlier strikes had targeted the island, he claimed its oil facilities were not hit.

"Maybe we'll take over Kharg Island. We may take over Kharg Island. There's not a thing they could do about it," Trump said.

The remarks came just hours after Trump declared that the ceasefire with Iran had effectively collapsed, raising fears of a renewed escalation in tensions between the two countries.

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