5 Reasons why Microsoft is laying off 3200 Xbox employees: How will it impact the industry?

New Delhi:

Microsoft recently revealed its plan for one of the biggest layoffs in Xbox’s history. As per the announcement made by CEO Asha Sharma, around 3,200 jobs are set to be removed, and several studios will be split off in the next 2 years. Layoffs are not just a new tech thing; rather, this move really highlights the tough reality which is now hitting the gaming industry.

Here’s what is behind the restructuring and what it could mean for both gamers and the business.

Slowing Xbox console sales: Xbox hardware is not selling the way Microsoft hoped, as the latest consoles never caught up to rivals, and the user base is smaller than expected. That means fewer people buying games or signing up for subscriptions, so revenue takes a hit. When the money slows down, it’s hard for Microsoft to justify investing at the same rate it used to. Game Pass growth has slowed: Microsoft poured billions into Game Pass, expecting it to drive the business. But, as Xbox CEO Asha Sharma recently admitted, subscriber numbers have not kept up with what they were planning on. Game Pass is still huge, but growth is slowing, so making back all that money spent on studios and big games is getting harder. Rising cost of game development: Creating a blockbuster game is a whole different beast compared to a decade ago. Budgets for AAA titles are sky-high, teams are bigger, and production drags on for years. Microsoft wants to cut costs and streamline teams, so making games doesn’t keep getting more expensive. Too many studios after major acquisitions: Those big acquisitions brought in a tonne of new development studios. And while that made the library stronger, it also made running everything way more complicated and expensive. Now, Microsoft plans to spin off some studios and cut back on management bloat. Focus on long-term profitability: The restructuring of the entire Xbox team is aiming to build a healthier Xbox business by 2027. The company further said that with the aggressive expansion, Microsoft is willing to have a smaller organisation which can generate bigger profits- alike most of the tech firms have done over the years. Furthermore, the company assured that they will continue to invest in other booming industries like AI, cloud gaming, subscription services and first-party titles from the company itself.

Microsoft's Xbox layoff to impact the global gaming industry

Fewer but bigger game releases: Developers are expected to end up at big projects with profitable commercial appeal. Means, it will spread to the resources that are thin on experimental or risky games. More multi-platform games: By next year, Microsoft may upscale its game sales along with the console sales across the world. Increased pressure on developers: The Xbox layoff has certainly highlighted the real financial stress which the company is going through. Other publishers are further expected to become more cautious, as this move could pull back on hiring or scaling down investments. Main focus on cloud gaming and artificial intelligence: Microsoft said that they will continue to focus on AI-driven development in the organisation, along with cloud gaming, to engage the gamers. They are looking forward to reducing expenses and speeding up the work process internally. More industry consolidation: Restructuring could encourage even more consolidation as publishers look for revenue stability in a high-cost market.

How will it impact the gamers?

Now, if you are a gamer, then you might not notice much difference right away, as Microsoft said that big projects that are already in the works will continue. For the long term, though, you may witness Xbox focusing on profitability, more games on more platforms, and a bigger push toward subscriptions and cloud services instead of just collecting tonnes of development studios.