Trump says he is 'number one' on Iran's kill list, credits himself for Israel's continued existence

Ankara (Turkey):

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that he believed he was at the top of the list of people Iran might seek to assassinate, adding that he was unfazed by any such threats because he was simply doing his job. Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Turkey, Trump was asked about a possible assassination attempt against him, a concern he has raised previously. In response, the US President said that while the life of a president is inherently dangerous, such threats do not worry him.

He added that the United States is a strong and successful country, and that he remained focused on his responsibilities.

"I'm number one on the kill list for Iran... I don't really care because I'm doing my job and I'm doing it, I hope, better than anybody's ever done it because we have a country that's hot and really, really successful... I like being number one on TikTok better, but I'm number one on the list for killing," Trump said.

Trump on peace deal with Iran

On the peace deal with Iran, Trump said he would never allow Tehran to acquire a nuclear weapon, claiming that Iran would have developed one if he had not been in power. He also asserted that it was because of him that Israel continues to exist.

"We're never going to see Iran have a nuclear weapon because that's much more important. The prices of oil are dropping like a rock. Now they'll be up a little bit, and this will end very quickly... I have to make sure of one thing that we don't have lunatics having control over nuclear weapons. There's no way they have a nuclear weapon... If we wouldn't have had that, they would have had a nuclear weapon and they would have wiped out Israel. If I weren't the President, Israel wouldn't exist," he said.

Trump says ‘ceasefire over’ after Iran attacks vessels at Hormuz

This came shortly after Trump said the US was preparing another barrage of strikes on Iran. He also said the ‘ceasefire was over’ and that he would now target civilian infrastructure, following a series of strikes by Iran on ships in the Strait of Hormuz and on American bases in the Gulf.

"We hit them very hard last night. We'll probably hit them hard again tonight," Trump said.

He also accused Iran of targeting vessels in the Strait of Hormuz with drones and missiles.

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