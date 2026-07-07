iQOO Z11 India launch teased: New variant expected with different chipset

New Delhi:

iQOO is getting ready to add a new phone to its Z-series lineup in India. The company just started teasing a new launch under the Z11 series, so we can expect the official announcement pretty soon. They have not named the device yet, but word in the industry is that this is about the upcoming iQOO Z11.

iQOO India teases new Z-series smartphone

Now, here’s something interesting: the Indian version won’t be a copy-paste of the models you’ll find in China or Malaysia. Nipun Marya, iQOO India’s CEO, dropped a teaser on X (aka Twitter), all but confirming that a fresh Z-series phone is heading our way. Details are still pretty scarce, and there’s no launch date yet.

Indian variant could get different hardware

The iQOO Z11 has already made it’s debut in China and Malaysia, but both versions come with different processors.

The China variant runs with the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 chipset.

The Malaysia model has Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor.

Both smartphones offer a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and are backed by a massive 9,020mAh battery, making them among the largest battery smartphones in the segment.

Geekbench Listing Reveals Possible Specifications

But the Indian model seems to be a different beast. Recent Geekbench listings reveal a test device that’s packing a MediaTek Dimensity 7500 chip, 12GB of RAM, and Android 16. Then again, another leak swears it’s going to launch with the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 and cost less than Rs. 30,000. With conflicting reports, no one really knows the exact hardware just yet.

iQOO Z11 could be based on Vivo S60e

Some sources think the Indian Z11 could actually be a rebranded Vivo S60e, or what they call the S60 Vitality Edition.

If this turns out to be accurate, the smartphone may come with the following specifications:

6.59-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate

Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7500 chipset

Backed by a 7,200mAh battery

Supports 90W fast charging

Front: 50MP selfie camera

Rear: 50MP + 8MP dual rear camera setup

Launch expected soon

Overall, iQOO has not dropped a launch date, but the teasers and benchmark leaks are piling up, so the official reveal should not be far off. More information on pricing and specs will probably land in the next few days. Keep an eye out.