iQOO Neo11s specs leak: Dimensity 9500 chip, 144Hz 2K display and massive 8000mAh+ battery expected

New Delhi:

iQOO, a smartphone brand known for its gaming capabilities, seems to be working on something new in its Neo lineup. Leaks suggest they are making a phone that will likely hit the market as the iQOO Neo11s or the Neo11 SE. Nobody’s confirmed the official name yet, but the early details look promising, with flagship features without a very high price tag.

The new handset claims to aim at building on last year’s Neo11 series success in China. Performance and battery life are clearly top priorities.

Custom Dimensity 9500 processor

A known tipster, Digital Chat Station shared on Weibo that the iQOO Neo11s will run on a customised MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chip.

Interestingly, it will further have slightly lower CPU clock speeds when compared to the standard version, but do not expect sluggishness.

Practically, the upcoming Neo11s will still have appreciable strong performance. It’s a smart move that will likely help the company to balance costs while keeping high-end capabilities. For users, this means getting flagship-level muscle without paying flagship prices.

2K Display for best gaming and viewing experience

Rumours suggest a flat 2K panel with a 144Hz refresh rate. If you are into gaming or binge-watching, this is big, as it will feature buttery-smooth animations, super-responsive touch input and crisp visuals. Also, some users just prefer flat displays, and they are practical and less prone to accidental touches than their curved cousins.

Huge battery for long life

Battery life might be a real highlight this time. The leaks suggest the Neo11s will come packed with a battery in the “8,000mAh and up” range. That’s massive. With a cell like that, you’re looking at multiple days between charges, depending on how you use your phone. Honestly, that kind of endurance is hard to find even in today’s flagship market.

Other premium features

Furthermore, the Neo11s is expected to feature an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner. It’s fast, secure, and definitely feels premium. The phone should also get both IP68 and IP69 certification so it will handle dust and water better than most rivals, as these ratings are typically reserved for the high-end class.

Launch timeline

No official announcement from iQOO yet, but sources think the Neo11s will debut sometime this summer in China. With its speedy display, powerful chipset, huge battery, and rugged build, the Neo11s looks like a solid pick for anyone after premium performance without the usual flagship price. Expect more details once the release gets closer.