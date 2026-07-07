Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro may get Exynos chip in some markets and Snapdragon in others: Report

New Delhi:

The Samsung Galaxy S27 series is starting to come together, and some new leaks are painting a clearer picture of what to expect—especially with the S27 Pro. It looks like Samsung wants to give the S27 Pro a different hardware strategy compared to its top-tier S27 Ultra. If these reports hold up, Samsung will roll out the Pro with different processors for different regions, and maybe pull back on a few high-end features to set it apart from the Ultra.

Exynos in Europe, Snapdragon in the US

As per table, the Galaxy S27 Pro will likely come with Samsung’s own Exynos 2700 chipset in markets like Europe and South Korea. If you’re in the US, though, you will probably see a version powered by a new Snapdragon chip—the details on which one are still under wraps.

As for the Galaxy S27 Ultra, expect a custom “Snapdragon 8 Gen 6 Pro for Galaxy". Samsung seems set on offering this premium chip in the Ultra model worldwide, drawing a clear line between the Pro and Ultra.

Exynos 2700 development underway

Samsung is said to be working fast on the Exynos 2700. Park Yong-In, Samsung’s President of System LSI Business, already confirmed that they are deep in development. They are building the chip on a 2nm process, aiming for a solid jump in performance and battery efficiency compared to what came before. Early benchmark leaks mention a 10-core CPU, speeds up to 2.88GHz, Samsung’s Xclipse 970 GPU, and support for 12GB of RAM. The numbers look strong: around 2,600 points in Geekbench single-core and over 10,000 multi-core—which is right where you would want a flagship to land.

Galaxy S27 Pro may miss out on S Pen

Do not expect S Pen support on the Pro, though. That feature is sticking to the Ultra as a way to keep the two models distinct. The S27 Pro, though, might still get Samsung’s Privacy Display tech- a feature that makes it harder for people to peek at your screen from the side. Samsung kicked this off with the Galaxy S26 Ultra, and it’s a handy addition, especially if you use your phone out in public.

Battery and other expected features

Battery life should not be an issue. The Galaxy S27 Pro is said to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery, matching what Samsung’s been using for its flagships lately. As for where the device fits, expect it to slot in nicely between the S27+ and the Ultra, that offers a lot of premium features without hitting the Ultra-level prices.

Launch timeline

None of this is official yet, and Samsung has not yet confirmed the S27 Pro’s launch. But with a launch tipped for early 2027, more leaks are a given before the big reveal.