'We'll bomb the sh** out of them': Trump threatens Oman over deal with Iran on Hormuz

Washington:

US President Donald Trump on Monday (August 17) warned Oman against becoming involved in any agreement with Iran over control of the Strait of Hormuz, saying the United States would 'bomb the s*** out of them' if Muscat interferes.

Speaking to Fox News correspondent Trey Yingst over the phone, Trump discussed the situation with Iran as a 60-day memorandum of understanding signed in June approaches its expiry. The agreement was intended to pave the way for negotiations aimed at ending the war in West Asia.

If Oman gets in the way, we'll bomb: Trump

Trump told Fox News that "Iran should raise the white flag of surrender" in that context while adding that he has "no time schedule".

"I'm not in a hurry," the US President said.

Asked about parallel talks between Iran and Oman over control of the Strait of Hormuz, Trump said, "If Oman gets in the way, we'll bomb the sh** out of them."

The US President further indicated that the US naval blockade was continuing to put new economic pressure on the Iranian regime despite counterstatements made publicly by Tehran. He said the Iranians were "good poker players" but were "dying" and added that the US midterm elections, scheduled to take place in November, had nothing to do with his thinking.

Trump also spoke about the depletion of US weapons stockpiles currently in West Asia, saying, "What we've used so far is peanuts."

Iran-Oman talks over Hormuz

Trump's remarks come as Tehran and Muscat continue talks on establishing a mechanism for safe and secure commercial navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. Iran and Oman have finalised a joint shipping route map for the strategic maritime corridor following weeks of technical negotiations.

The ongoing discussions stem from an Iran-US memorandum of understanding that tasked Tehran and Muscat with developing a new navigation framework for the Strait of Hormuz.

The proposed mechanism is aimed at facilitating the safe movement of commercial vessels through the strategically important waterway.

Earlier in the day, Iran said talks with Oman on establishing a mechanism for secure commercial navigation through the Strait of Hormuz were continuing, with Tehran attributing the delay to the complexity of the issue, the involvement of multiple actors and what it described as "destructive efforts" by malicious parties.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei, during his weekly press briefing, in response to a question about why the Iran-Oman talks had not yet concluded, said, "Keep in mind that insecurity in the Strait of Hormuz was imposed on us, on the region and on the entire world, and the reason for it was the illegal military action of the United States," referring to the efforts to establish arrangements for the waterway.

He said the talks were aimed at creating mechanisms that would ensure "both the sovereignty of the two coastal states and the safe passage of commercial ships in this waterway."

(With ANI inputs)

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