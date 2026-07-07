Nothing Phone (4b) launched in India with 6000mAh battery, Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chip

New Delhi:

Nothing just dropped its latest smartphone in India—the Phone (4b). This is their big mid-range play, and honestly, it looks like they are going all out. Customers will further get a signature transparent Glyph design which is being talked by almost everyone, along with a bigger battery- 6,000mAh battery, a Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset, and a slick 120Hz AMOLED display up front.

Nothing Phone (4b) Price in India and availability

This is Nothing’s third big launch of the year (2026), following up on the Phone (4a) and Phone (4a) Pro.

So, about the Nothing Phone (4b) is available in two storage configurations:

8GB RAM + 128GB: Rs 34,999

8GB RAM + 256GB: Rs 38,999

As part of the launch offers, the company is offering special introductory pricing:

8GB + 128GB: Rs 29,999

8GB + 256GB: Rs 33,699

The smartphone comes in Black, White, and Blue colour options.

Where to buy?

You can pick three colour options from the series – Black, White, or Blue – and if you are in Bengaluru, then there is a special RCB Edition which is only at the company’s own store.

First sale date

First sales will start on July 14, and you will find them on Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, plus other stores.

Nothing Phone (4b): Features

The device comes with a 6.77-inch Super AMOLED Full HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate and supports up to 2,000 nits if you need that brightness.

The panel is protected with AGC DT Star 2 glass, and the phone carries an IP64 rating, so it can handle some dust and splashes.

Under the hood, the handset is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 processor, locked in with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It’s running Nothing OS 4.1 based on Android 16, and they are promising three years of Android OS updates, so you are covered for a while.

Display: 6.77-inch FHD+ AMOLED, 120Hz

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4, 8GB RAM, up to 256GB storage

Camera: 50MP triple camera on the back with OIS, 16MP selfie camera

Battery: 6,000mAh battery, 33W fast charging

Operating System: Android 16 (Nothing OS 4.1), IP64 rating

Highlight: Transparent Glyph design

Cameras

You get a triple setup on the back:

50MP primary with OIS for steadier shots,

8MP ultra-wide,

and an extra sensor for those fancy photo features

The front camera is 16MP—perfect for selfies and video calls.

Bigger battery

Battery life is said not to be the issue, as the smartphone comes with a massive 6,000mAh cell, and there’s 33W fast charging when you need a quick top-up.

All things considered, Nothing is not just launching another phone. The company is making a serious push to grab a bigger slice of the mid-range market in India, banking on standout design, solid specs, a clean software experience, and those aggressive launch prices.