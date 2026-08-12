Vivo X300 FE now priced at Rs 99999 in India: Rs 10000 price hike

New Delhi:

Vivo just bumped up the price of the X300 FE in India by Rs 10,000, only a few months after its launch. If you check Vivo’s official online store now, you’ll see both models cost more than before. The variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is now at Rs 89,999. Go for the one with 512GB storage, and you’re looking at Rs 99,999.

Vivo X300 FE Price Increased by Rs 10,000

Back in May, Vivo launched the X300 FE at Rs 79,999 for the base model and Rs 89,999 for the top one, so that’s a pretty huge price hike.

Rising memory costs behind price hike

Memory and storage parts are getting pricier around the world. More companies need those components for building AI infrastructure, and that’s making it harder for smartphone brands to get enough supply. Manufacturers like Samsung and SK Hynix are putting more focus on chips for AI data centers—like high-bandwidth memory—which means there’s less left for consumer gadgets like phones.

Vivo is not alone here. Other brands—OnePlus, Realme, Oppo, and even iQOO have increased their prices on some models lately for the same reason.

Vivo X300 FE: Specifications

The Vivo X300 FE comes with a 6.31-inch AMOLED display (resolution: 1,216 x 2,640 pixels), supports a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, 300Hz touch sampling, and HDR10+. It’s also super bright—up to 5,000 nits peak brightness and 460ppi pixel density.

Inside, you get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip, 12GB of LPDDR5x Ultra RAM, and up to 512GB UFS 4.1 storage.

6,500mAh battery and fast charging

And then there’s the battery—it’s a big one. You get 6,500mAh with 90W wired flash charge, plus 40W wireless charging. So yes, power and speed are covered.

Still, anyone thinking about buying the X300 FE now has to fork out a lot more cash for the same hardware. Will prices drop—or go even higher—in the coming months? Honestly, that’s going to depend on how the global supply and pricing for memory and storage play out.

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