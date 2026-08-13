PM Modi inquires about Sukhbir Singh Badal’s health after attack, CM Fadnavis orders probe

Mumbai:

Maharashtra Home Minister Yogesh Kadam on Thursday stated that regarding the attack on Sukhbir Singh Badal in Nanded, he has spoken to the Inspector General (IG), and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered an inquiry into the entire incident. Saying that the assailant has been arrested, he said the accused had been working as volunteer at the Gurudwara for the past two years. He added that the accused carried out the attack using a sharp object and a police officer also sustained injuries while trying to prevent the attack.

Sukhbir Singh Badal is stable and out of danger: Yogesh Kadam

Yogesh Kadam added that the injuries sustained by Sukhbir Singh Badal and the security personnel are not serious. “Both are in stable condition and out of danger. The Maharashtra Police will conduct a thorough investigation into the matter, and the Nanded Police are also investigating at their level. Authorities will also probe whether there was a conspiracy behind the attack or if there is any other angle involved. Assistance from other investigative agencies will be sought if necessary,” Yogesh Kadam said.

PM Modi inquires about Sukhbir Singh Badal’s health

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also inquired about Sukhbir Singh Badal’s health in a phone conversation with his wife Harsimrat Kaur Badal.

CM Fadnavis orders probe into attack on Badal

In the meantime, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ordered a probe into the attack on Shiromani Akali Dal president and former Punjab Deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal in Nanded. Fadnavis called up Badal and enquired about his health, sources told PTI.

Chief Minister Fadnavis also sought information about the incident from the Nanded Superintendent of Police and directed the police to investigate the motive behind the attack, they added.

Giving further details, police issued a statement, saying Sukhbir Singh Badal was attacked by Jaspal Singh at the Mata Sahib Gurudwara. The attack occurred as Badal was descending the stairs after offering prayers. Inspector Santosh Kendre, who attempted to protect him, was also injured and both sustained injuries to their hands.

Know about Jaspal Singh who attacked Sukhbir Singh Badal

Jaspal Singh is a Nihang and had been working at the Gurudwara for the past two years. Both injured individuals have been admitted to Yasho Sai Hospital, and their condition is reported to be stable. The accused has been arrested, police said.

Asccused taken to police custody

Police have taken the accused into custody, and further legal action has been initiated against him. Jaspal Singh is a Nihang and had been working at the Gurudwara for the past two years. Both injured individuals have been admitted to Yasho Sai Hospital, and their condition is reported to be stable.

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