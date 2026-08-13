Bengal govt withdraws Banga Bibhushan awarded to BJP MP Ananta Maharaj over remarks against Netaji

Kolkata:

The West Bengal government on Thursday (August 13) withdrew and annulled the 'Banga Bibhushan,' the state's highest civilian award, bestowed upon BJP Rajya Sabha MP Nagendranath Ray alias Ananta Maharaj, in the wake of his alleged derogatory remarks about Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

The move came less than 24 hours after West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari directed police to take strict action, including arrests, against those making derogatory remarks about Netaji on social media. He also stressed that the law would apply equally to MPs, MLAs and government officials.

Order to annul the award

The state's Information and Cultural Affairs Department on Thursday issued an order to annul the award. "The Government of West Bengal hereby withdraws and annuls the Banga Bibhushan conferred upon Shri Nagendra Ray alias Ananta Maharaj on 21st February, 2026 with immediate effect," the order reads.

The order also directed that Maharaj would no longer be entitled to identify himself as a recipient of the Banga Bibhushan or claim any recognition, privilege or benefit arising from the award.

It further instructed the authorities to remove his name from all relevant official records and lists of Banga Bibhushan recipients and take consequential action in accordance with the order. "All concerned are hereby directed to take necessary action for deletion of his name from the relevant official records/lists of recipients of the Banga Bibhushan and for consequential action in accordance with this order," it said.

Ananta Maharaj called Netaji a 'war criminal'

Ananta Maharaj described Netaji as a "war criminal" and questioned his leadership and questioned his leadership and the role of the Azad Hind Fauj in India's freedom struggle.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Chief Minister directed the police to take stringent action, including arrests, against those making derogatory remarks on Netaji on social media, and said the law would apply equally to MPs, MLAs and government officials.

Speaking to reporters at the state secretariat Nabanna, Adhikari said several legislators and ministers from north Bengal had approached him with complaints over posts and memes concerning Netaji. "Stringent action will be taken against those who have spread misinformation and made memes about Netaji. They will be arrested," he said.

On whether police will take any action against Ananta Maharaj, Adhikari said, "I will not name anyone, but the law is equal for MLAs, MPs, leaders of any party, government officials, or police officers."

Who is Ananta Maharaj?

Nagendra Ray, popularly known as Anant Maharaj, was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from West Bengal as a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate in July 2023.

Ray is a prominent leader of the Greater Cooch Behar People's Association and an influential figure from the Rajbanshi community of North Bengal. He had earlier demanded a separate Cooch Behar state but changed his stance after becoming a Rajya Sabha MP.

The BJP MP was bestowed with the honour by former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on February 21, 2026, during an International Mother Language Day ceremony in Kolkata. He was bestowed the award in recognition of distinguished and exemplary contribution to the state and its people and carries with it a high degree of dignity and prestige.

Maharaj's ties with the BJP had been strained for a long time. He had also met TMC chief Mamata Banerjee multiple times at his residence in Cooch Behar, where he welcomed her with a traditional scarf and guwa paan (betel leaf).

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